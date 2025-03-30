The world will witness another lavish wedding, and this time it will be Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tying the knot with former journalist and fiancée Lauren Sanchez. The Italian city of Venice will host the summer wedding one of the richest persons in the world.

The world will witness another lavish wedding, and this time it will be Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tying the knot with former journalist and fiancée Lauren Sanchez. The Italian city of Venice will host the summer wedding one of the richest persons in the world. The city authorities have assured that the wedding brigade will not disrupt the daily routine of the city dwellers due to the lavish celebrations, massive bookings and other preparations.

The city officials said that the wedding functions will take place from June 24 to 26, that is, Venice would light up in celebrations for three days. However, the exact date of the wedding ceremony was not disclosed. According to media sources, the celebrations will be held with limited guests, which will be around 200-250.

VIP Guests at Jeff Bezos' wedding

From US President Donald Trump to the Kardashians including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Eva Longoria will be in attendance. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner will also grace the event.

How lavish will be Jeff Bezos' wedding?

The wedding of the man who is among the world’s top 10 richest people will be hosted on the multi-billionaire's USD 500-million superyacht Koru, which will drop anchor in the picturesque waters of the Venice lagoon. Venice is a popular wedding destination due to its dreamy and picturesque view of the breathtaking canals along with the stunning architecture creating a romantic ambiance. The city, with its unique blend of Byzantine and Gothic styles makes a fairytale wedding with ornate bridges surrounded by piazzas, gondola rides and sunsets.

According to reports, the event is touted as the “wedding of the century”. Indeed, it is, as the luxurious 415 feet long yacht multiple decks with a large swimming pool. It even boasts of a helipad with Jacuzzis and spas. At least 18 VIPs can be accommodated in its nine cabins. The vessel is worth USD 25 million including its maintenance, crew salary, and more, annually. Venice's luxurious hotels, the Gritti Palace and Aman Venice, are prebooked from June end. Here, rooms price start at USD 3,200 (Rs 273,720) for one night and their maximum exceeds this up to ten times, increasing the luxury quotient.

What problems is Jeff Bezos’ yacht facing?

However, with all these luxuries, the functions taking place on yacht will not be witnessing the city’s dreamy and picturesque background as Koru’s massive size does not allow it to be anchored, but only in the Arsenale area, near the monumental areas including those visually appealing due to the city’s rules and regulations. The rules say that vessels of massive size are restricted around historical places such as St. Mark's Square, the Grand Canal, the Giudecca Canal, the Bridge of Sighs, and the Rialto Bridge.

Its maritime rules have become stricter after UNESCO warned Venice of placing it on the "Endangered" list after a lot of damage has been caused by the big ships. However, the guests will still get to see the serene locations, as a whole fleet of water taxis will be provided to take the guests across the canals.

The two personalities announced their relationship in 2019 and got engaged in May 2023. They sent out their wedding invitations early this month. 61-year-old Jeff Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott for 25 years and has four children with her.