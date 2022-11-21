Jeff Bezos shies away from charity after ex-wife MacKenzie Scott gives away USD 2 billion

Jeff Bezos acknowledged that "it's really hard" to give away big sums of money in efficient ways when he told CNN last week that he intended to donate the majority of his $119.5 billion fortune. The same day, MacKenzie Scott, his ex-wife, announced that she had distributed approximately $2 billion in donations during the previous seven months.

"Over the last seven months, with the help of my team, I gave $1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities," Scott, whose net worth is $28.2 billion, wrote in her blog post.

Also Read: Jeff Bezos warns against big purchases, asks people not to buy TV, fridge due to recession) She explained her strategy and said, "Give money to credible organizations, then step back and let them decide what to do with the funds." (

“I needn’t ask those I care about what to say to them, or what to do for them... I can share what I have with them to stand behind them as they speak and act for themselves.”

The fourth-richest person in the world, according to Forbes, Jeff Bezos, had previously told CNN that "the hard part is figuring out how to do it (donate) in a levered way."

Notably, Jeff Bezos, the creator of Amazon, has not joined The Giving Pledge, an initiative by some of the world's wealthiest individuals to donate the bulk of their wealth to charitable organisations. The Giving Pledge was launched by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. But in 2019, MacKenzie Scott joined it.