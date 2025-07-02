Jeff Bezos gets richer by Rs 6310 crore amid wedding with Lauren Sanchez due to...; net worth reaches Rs...

Jeff Bezos is the third-richest man in the world. He is only behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently became the talk of the town for his star-studded wedding with Lauren Sanchez in Venice. Amid this, the 61-year-old billionaire got richer by Rs 6310 crore after selling 3.3 million Amazon shares. Bezos unloaded more than 3.3 million shares of his company in a sale valued at roughly USD 736.7 million or Rs 6310 crore, according to a financial filing on Tuesday, reports suggest.

Why did Bezos sell Amazon shares?

The sale is part of a 10b5-1 trading plan Bezos adopted in March for up to 25 million shares. Since then, Amazon's stock price has climbed more than 8 per cent alongside a broader rally in US markets. Its current price is USD 220.46. Since 2002, Bezos has unloaded Amazon shares worth about USD 44 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Bezos often sells his Amazon shares to fund his space company, Blue Origin, which he started in 2000.

Jeff Bezos' net worth

Bezos is the third-richest man in the world with a net worth of USD 241.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is only behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk at USD 363 billion and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at USD 260 billion. Bezos stepped down as Amazon’s CEO in 2021 but remains chairman. Bezos has been selling stock in the company in recent years, but he’s still the largest individual shareholder. He still has around 905 million shares of Amazon.

930,000 shares to nonprofits

The recent stock sales mark Bezos' first for the year. However, he has given away nearly 930,000 shares to nonprofits in 2025. In March, Bezos reportedly gifted shares worth around USD 60 million at the time to undisclosed charities. In May, he gifted shares worth roughly USD 125 million, followed by another USD 5 million in June.