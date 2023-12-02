Headlines

Business

Jeff Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez says world's second richest man is a 'monster' in...

Lauren Sanchez, fiance of Jeff Bezos' has appreciated his commitment to fitness and said that Jeff is a 'monster' in the gym.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

The world's second richest man and former CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos and his fiance Lauren Sanchez appear to enjoy doing a lot of things together but there's one thing that Sanchez doesn't share with him - her workout regimen. 

She told Vogue that the couple often workout together but they have their own routine and she prefers to keep it private. 

"We cannot do the same exercises," Sanchez said. "He's on a whole different level than I am. He is a monster in the gym," says Jeff Bezos' fiance. 

She has already praised his commitment to fitness. Over the summer, she shared vacation photos of Bezos without a shirt. After following the post, Body and Soul conjectured that Bezos's body fat percentage was between 12 and 14%.

Bezos' personal trainer, Wes Okerson, had previously worked with Tom Cruise and helped him develop his strength and endurance, per Body and Soul.

Jeff Bezos' workout routine:
Bezos works out with a range of high-resistance, low-impact sports, such as lifting weights and rowing. He also works out outside, going on runs in the hills, kayaking, or paddleboarding, according to Body and Soul.

Jeff Bezos' diet:
He also pays attention to his diet, consuming meals that are strong in fat and protein and frequently include Mediterranean alternatives.

He has refuted claims that he uses steroids or human growth hormones to achieve his level of fitness, according to reports. Rather, Bezos attributes his success to his diet, exercise regimen, and – most notably — obtaining eight hours of sleep every night.

 

 

