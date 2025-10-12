Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to...; still has net worth of Rs...

MacKenzie Scott has a well-established reputation for directing her philanthropy toward first-generation and low-income students.

MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist and ex-wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos, has often been in the news for making donations. Now, the 55-year-old has donated USD 42 million (Rs 372 crore) to San Rafael-based nonprofit 10,000 Degrees, marking the largest donation in its 45-year history, Fortune reported. Scott has a well-established reputation for directing her philanthropy toward first-generation and low-income students. Scott runs Yield Giving, her charitable giving organisation.

MacKenzie Scott's latest donation

The USD 42 million donation reinforces Scott’s ongoing support for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in education. Her recent contributions also include tens of millions to Native Forward, the largest scholarship provider for Native students in the US. These moves come amid wider retrenchment in DEI funding by some foundations, signalling Scott’s sustained commitment to equity-centred initiatives.

MacKenzie Scott's net worth

According to Forbes, Scott has a real-time net worth of USD 32.5 billion, as of October 11. Scott was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for 25 years. As part of their 2019 divorce, she received a 4 per cent stake in the online retailer. In May 2019, shortly after she announced the terms of the divorce on X, she signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give away at least half of her wealth over the course of her lifetime.

In 2021, Scott married Dan Jewett, a high school science teacher. They filed for divorce in September 2022. Scott employs a 'no strings attached' style of giving, wherein the nonprofits to which she donates have full control over how to best deploy the new funds.