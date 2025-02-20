Scott was married to Bezoz for 25 years. As part of their 2019 divorce, she received a 4 per cent stake in Amazon.

Mackenzie Scott, philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, continues to donate her wealth to various nonprofit organisations. Since 2019, the billionaire has reportedly donated over USD 19 billion of her USD 35.6 billion fortune in 'unrestricted' donations. As per a new study by the Center for Effective Philanthropy (CEP), her financial contributions to more than 2,000 nonprofit organisations over the past six years have proven to have a 'transformational effect'. The study found that each of the organisations were able to expand their annual operating budgets, make necessary equipment and programming purchases, and hire and fairly compensate staff, among other improvements.

In 2019, Scott received approximately USD 38 billion through her divorce settlement from Bezos and pledged to donate at least half of her wealth to charity. Scott was married to Bezoz for 25 years. As part of their 2019 divorce, she received a 4 per cent stake in Amazon. In May 2019, shortly after she announced the terms of the divorce on Twitter, she signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give away at least half of her wealth over the course of her lifetime.

As of today, she has a real-time net worth of USD 32 billion or Rs 277027 crore, as per Forbes. Scott employs a "no strings attached" style of giving, wherein the nonprofits to which she donates have full control over how to best deploy the new funds.

READ | Meet woman, who studied in US, now works in Rs 400000 crore company, daughter of India's richest...

She is known for having supported more than 2,450 nonprofit groups from East Texas to northern Tanzania, which focus on the arts, affordable housing, education, public health, immigration, and diversity. “I needn’t ask those I care about what to say to them, or what to do for them. I can share what I have with them to stand behind them as they speak and act for themselves,” Scott said in the CEP report.