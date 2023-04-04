Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Step-by-step process to obtain Digital Life Certificate through face authentication

Jeevan Pramaan has made the pension disbursement process easier for pensioners and has eliminated the need for physical visits. Today, we will tell you where you can get a Jeevan Praman or Digital Life Certificate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Step-by-step process to obtain Digital Life Certificate through face authentication
Photo via EPFO Twitter account

Jeevan Praman Pata or Digital Life Certificate is a biometric-enabled digital service for pensioners. All the pensioners of the union/state governments or any other government organisation can benefit from this facility. 

Jeevan Pramaan has made the pension disbursement process easier for pensioners and has eliminated the need for physical visits. Today, we will tell you where you can get a Jeevan Praman or Digital Life Certificate. 

READ | UIDAI update: What is Aadhaar-Based Payment System? Know step-by-step process to withdraw money through Aadhaar card

You can obtain Jeevan Praman or Digital Life Certificate from; 

Various Citizen Service Centre (CSC ) located in India

Office of Pension Disbursing Agencies (PDA) such as Post Office, Banks, Treasury, etc.

Digital Life Certificate can be generated from home or any other location on a Windows PC/Laptop (version 7 and above) or Android Mobile.

An Aadhaar number or VID is a must for generating/obtaining the Digital Life Certificate.

READ | Nysa Devgan poses with Kajol for stunning photos after getting brutally trolled for refusing to pose with her

Step-by-step process to get Jeevan Pramaan through Face Authentication 

Step 1: Use any 5 MP front camera smartphone with an internet connection

Step 2: Keep your Aadhaar number registered with Pension Disturbing Authority (like Bank or Post Office)

Step 3: Download AadhaarFaceRd from Google Play Store

Step 4: Download Jeevan Pramaan Face Application from the official website of https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/package/download

Step 5: Carry out operator authentication and scan the face of the operator (the Pensioner can be the operator also)

Step 6: Fill in pensioner details

Step 7: Submit after capturing a photograph from the front camera

After completing the above-mentioned steps, you will receive a message on the mobile number with a link for downloading Jeevan Pramaan.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tata Motors launches Red Dark editions of Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs
Wedding pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha are out; see here
Decoding Radhika Merchant's pink ruffle saree look, exclusive mini bag worth Rs 1.64 crore
Meet Poonam Jhawer, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar's Mohra heroine who is now bold Instagram star
Photos that prove Ishita Advani is as fashionable as her sister Kiara Advani
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Gambhir's reaction to Dhoni's huge sixes sparks meme fest on social media, fans say 'itna toota hoon..'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.