Jeevan Pramaan Patra: Centre extends submission deadline, step-by-step guide to submit annual life certificate online

Notably, earlier, a pensioner was required to submit the Life Certificate till November 30 for uninterrupted disbursement of his or her pension.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 24, 2022, 09:02 AM IST

The Centre has now extended the deadline for submitting the annual life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Patra by the Central Government Pensioners till February 28, 2022. This decision was taken by the government because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the vulnerability of the elderly population to coronavirus. 

Notably, earlier, a pensioner was required to submit the Life Certificate till November 30 for uninterrupted disbursement of his or her pension.

Digital Life Certificate 

According to Jeevan Pramaan Website, "Jeevan Pramaan uses the Aadhaar platform for biometric authentication of the pensioner. A successful authentication generates the Digital Life Certificate which gets stored in the Life Certificate Repository. The Pension Disbursing Agencies can access the certificate online."

What all do you need to generate Digital Life Certificate online 

  1. Aadhaar card number
  2. Existing mobile number 
  3. Registration of the Aadhaar number with Pension Disbursing Agency (bank Post Office etc) should be done
  4. Biometric device 
  5. Internet 

A step-by-step guide to registering on Jeevan Pramaan App

Step 1: Install Jeevan Pramaan app

Step 2: If you are a new user, register yourself 

Step 3: Enter Aadhaar card number, bank account number, name, pension payment order (PPO)

Step 4: Select 'Send OTP' for starting the validation process. 

Step 5: Enter your OTP. 

Step 6: You will obtain a Pramaan ID after you submit the OTP and the validation is successful

A step-by-step guide to generating Digital Life Certificate

Step 1: Using your new id, login to the Jeevan Praman app and 'Generate OTP'. 

Step 2: Click on the 'Generate Jeevan Pramaan' option, fill in your Aadhaar and mobile numbers.

Step 3: Generate OTP and enter it in the blank. 

Step 4: Enter the PPO number, pensioner name, and of the disbursing agency

Step 5: Scan the user's fingerprint or iris and the Aadhaar will then authenticate them. 

The annual life certificates or Jeevan Pramaan Patra will now be available for users. A confirmation message will also be sent to the registered mobile number.

