Jeet Adani appears as a mentor and Srikanth Bolla joins as a new Shark on Shark Tank India for a special week celebrating differently-abled entrepreneurs.

Jeet Adani, the Director of Adani Airports, has made a special appearance on Shark Tank India — not as one of the Sharks, but as a mentor. He had earlier promised Anupam Mittal that he would come on the show in this role, and now he has kept his word. In the latest promo for Shark Tank India, Jeet Adani is seen joining the show along with Srikanth Bolla, the founder of Bollant Industries, who will appear as a new Shark in upcoming episodes.

The promo introduces Jeet and Srikanth during the special “Devang Week” on the show. This week is dedicated to celebrating and supporting differently-abled entrepreneurs. The Sharks are seen warmly welcoming both Jeet and Srikanth. The episode will feature some truly inspiring business ideas. One pitch comes from a man who lost his hand in an accident and went on to design a prosthetic hand for himself. Another pitch highlights beautiful artwork created by children with Down syndrome. There are also audio-based products presented, specially designed for people who are hearing-impaired.

During his appearance, Jeet Adani spoke about his commitment to making a difference. He said, “I believe in philanthropy that doesn’t just change one or two people but impacts an entire population.” He also shared that this value was instilled in him by his grandmother, who used to take him to orphanages and old-age homes when he was a child.

Jeet had spoken to Anupam Mittal in the past about his wish to appear on Shark Tank India for an episode that focused on differently-abled individuals. Anupam had jokingly told him, “But you will take all the deals. What will we do?” and suggested that Jeet should appear as a mentor instead of competing as a Shark.

Meanwhile, Srikanth Bolla, who will be joining as a Shark next week, is a visually impaired entrepreneur who has made it to Forbes 30 Under 30. His inspiring life story was recently made into a movie called Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao, which was well-received by audiences. Srikanth shared his excitement on Instagram, writing, “Meeting Jeet Adani on the sets of Shark Tank India was both inspiring and refreshing. In him, I saw not just the next generation of leadership, but a mind that is sharp, forward-thinking, and deeply committed to shaping a better future.”