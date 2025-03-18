Anupam Mittal recalled how Jeet had previously expressed interest in joining Shark Tank India for a special episode focusing on businesses that empower differently-abled people

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports, has made his debut on Shark Tank India, but not as a Shark. In a past conversation with Anupam Mittal, Jeet had promised to appear on the show, and he has now kept his word by joining as a mentor.

The latest promo of Shark Tank India features Jeet Adani and Srikanth Bolla, the founder of Bollant Industries, as special guests for Divyang Special Week. This week will focus on differently-abled entrepreneurs and their innovative businesses. One of the pitches includes a man who designed a prosthetic hand for himself after losing his own in an accident. Other businesses featured include artwork created by children with Down syndrome and audio clips designed for the hearing-impaired.

During the episode, Jeet spoke about his passion for philanthropy and helping differently-abled individuals. He shared how his grandmother instilled this value in him by taking him to orphanages and old-age homes. He said, "I believe in philanthropy that doesn’t just change one or two people but impacts an entire population."

Anupam Mittal recalled how Jeet had previously expressed interest in joining Shark Tank India for a special episode focusing on businesses that empower differently-abled people. However, Anupam jokingly said, "But you will take all the deals. What will we do?" and suggested that Jeet join as a mentor instead.

Meanwhile, Srikanth Bolla will make his Shark Tank India debut next week. He featured in Forbes 30 Under 30, and has inspired many.

Srikanth shared his excitement on Instagram, praising Jeet Adani’s vision and leadership. "Meeting Jeet Adani on the sets of Shark Tank India was both inspiring and refreshing," he wrote.