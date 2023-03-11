Search icon
Jayanti Chauhan, Bisleri scion who declined father's Rs 7000 crore offer, shows interest after Tata talks go south

Jayanti Chauhan, 37, helped the company close the deal with the Delhi franchise. Bisleri became the team's official Hydration Partner.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 06:49 PM IST

Jayanti Chouhan is the vice chairperson of Bisleri. (Credit: Jayanti Chouhan's Instagram account)

Jayanti Chauhan, the Vice Chairman of Bisleri, made headlines last year after her father Ramesh Chauhan revealed that she had no interest in running the Rs 7000 crore business. He had said he was in talks with Tata Group for a complete takeover deal, as there was no one to run the business after him. The Tata-Bisleri talks, however, ran aground earlier this month as the two companies couldn't come to terms with the valuation of the company. After the deal went south, Chauhan appears to be showing interest in the business as she was instrumental in closing the company's deal with Delhi Capitals of the Indian Premier League.

Chauhan, 37, helped the company close the deal with the Delhi franchise. Bisleri became the team's official Hydration Partner. She said in a statement that Bisleri-Delhi Capitals collaboration is central to her advocacy for the importance of hydration and staying fit.

A Bloomberg report had said that the Bisleri leadership wanted a 1 billion dollar valuation. The company, however, wasn't ready to give that valuation. Bisleri is a leading packaged water company in India whose profits last month were over Rs 200 crore.

Chauhan had said his daughter didn't want to inherit the company and there was no one to look after it.

Bisleri is the market leader of the packaged water industry in India. The company has been in operations over the last 50 years. Ramesh Chauhan is the owner of the company. Jayanti Chauhan is his only daughter. The company has over 128 plants and a robust distribution network.

Ramesh Chauhan was behind establishing brands like Thumbs Up, Gold Spot and Limca. He is 82 years old. He was interested in selling the company because of his advanced age. Chauhan had said he wouldn't even keep a minority stake in the company. He wanted to use the money in sectors like water harvesting, plastic recycling and charity work. 

Jayanti Chouhan is the vice chairperson of Bisleri. Though she takes active part in the company's decision-making and day to day work, her calling lies in fashion designing and photography. She currently handle verticals like digital marketing, advertising and communication development. She is a traveller, photographer and animal lover.

