Jayanti Chauhan’s Bisleri set to compete with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance after talks with Tata fell apart, details inside

Jayanti Chauhan’s Bisleri set to compete with Mukesh Ambani after deal talks with Tata Group fell apart

In a significant move, packaged drinking water company Bisleri International, announced on Tuesday (May 30) that it has launched some new carbonated beverages as the demand for cold drinks has increased in India due to rising temperatures.

Bisleri has launched Rev, Pop and Spyci Jeera sub-brands to cover the fizzy cola, orange and jeera categories respectively. It is to be noted that Bisleri sells carbonated drinks under its Bisleri Limonata brand.

“Bisleri International has a strong heritage of launching iconic products in the country. Taking the legacy forward, we have launched a range of refreshing carbonated soft drinks that would appeal to the young, modern consumers‘ tastebuds. Today’s youth are enjoying OTT platforms as they produce interesting and evolved programming. Keeping this in mind, we have launched a new campaign with actors who are currently a sensation on the OTT platforms," said Jayanti Chauhan, vice chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd

Bisleri has launched several marketing campaigns on digital and social media platforms to support the launches of new products. The sampling of Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Rev was started by the company at the home-ground IPL matches during the recently concluded IPL 2023.

In 2022, all preparations were done to sell Bisleri International and Tata Group, one of the largest corporate houses in the country, has expressed its desire to acquire the company. Ramesh Chauhan, the owner of Bisleri, had made up his mind to sell the company due to the absence of his successor and his old age.

Many companies had shown interest in buying Bisleri and the deal with Tata Consumer was almost complete. But the deal was not sealed due to some differences over the valuation of the company.

Ramesh Chauhan's daughter Jayanti Chauhan took the responsibility of taking charge of Bisleri after the deal with Tata failed to materialize. After taking charge of Bisleri, Jayanti Chauhan decifed to expand Bisleri’s business under the new strategy and the entry into the cold drink market is a part of this strategy.

Prior to Bisleri's entry in the cold drink market, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance has decided to launch its soft drinks under brand name Campa Cola. Mukesh Ambani has acquired Pure Drinks Group for this purpose. Experts maintain that Bisleri’s entry into cold drinks market will pose a direct challenge to Mukesh Ambani’s company and a fierce price war could be seen in soft drink market in the future.