From Jay Chaudhary to Sundar Pichai: Check list of 7 richest billionaires from IITs

From IIT Delhi alumni to IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay, here's a list of billionaires who conquered the realms of science and technology.

Who claimed engineers couldn't achieve success? Get ready to be astounded by the success tales of some of the wealthiest IIT alumni ever. From IIT Delhi alumni to IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur all have contributed their full measure of genius to the list. In addition to dominating the fields of science and technology, these exceptional minds also created empires that have astounded the entire globe.

We are all aware that the IITs have some of the best minds in the nation. But when intelligence and an entrepreneurial spirit come together, something magical happens. Let’s explore the lives of the wealthiest IITians ever and reveal their secrets.

Sundar Pichai:

Sundar Pichai is an Indian-American business executive. He is the CEO of Alphabet Inc and Google. He has a net worth of Rs 10,810 crores and is considered one of the powerful people in the world. He chose to study Metallurgy at IIT Kharagpur allows us to estimate his IIT rank that is from 1300 to 1700.

Jay Chaudhary:

Jay Chaudhary is an Indian-American billionaire entrepreneur, IIT Varanasi alumni and the CEO and founder of cloud security company Zscaler. He has also founded Secure IT, CipherTrust, AirDefense, and CoreHarbor. He is often counted as the richest people ij America securing the 45th rank. His current net worth is $830 crores. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IT-BHU), and a master’s in Computer Engineering, a Master’s in Industrial Engineering and an MBA from the University of Cincinnati.

Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal:

These two are the IITian billionaires in the tech field. They are the founder of Flipkart, an e-commerce platform company. Sachin has a net worth of $130 crores whereas Binny Bansal has $140 crores net worth.

N.R Narayana Murthy:

N.R Narayana Murthy is one of the Indian billionaire businessmen who co-founded Infosys. He was the CEO of Infosys from 1981 to 2002 and chairman from 2002 to 2011. He is the alumni of IIT Kanpur and currently he has a net worth of $430 crores.



Anurag Dikshit:

Anurag Dikshit is an Indian businessman, IIT Delhi alumni. He received his degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the IIT Delhi. He is the co-founder of the online PartyGaming and he himself wrote the PartyGaming’s betting software. According to previous reports he had a net worth of Rs 7,307 crore in 2008.

Nandan Nilekani:

Nandan Mohanrao Nilekani has co-founded the tech giant Infosys and is the Non-Executive Chairman of Infosys. This Indian entrepreneur is an IIT Bombay alumni and the one who invented the 16-digit unique number on Aadhaar cards as was the chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India. He reportedly has a net worth of $270 crores.

Bharat Desai:

Desai is an American billionaire businessman and chairman and co-founder of Syntel. He earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from IIT Bombay and MBA in finance. He is counted among the richest IITians in India. He has a net worth of $150 crores.