Delhi-NCR: 1bhk, 2bhk, 3bhk available in these areas at cheap rates, check details

Anil Sharma reveals he taken inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Rs 9 lakh crore firm plans to compete with Tata's Zudio, eyes new fashion brand

Mumbai: Indian rock python rescued after scaling 13th floor terrace of Ghatkopar tower, details inside

Wordle 768 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 27

Weight loss tips: Eat spinach (palak) to shed extra kilos

AI reimagines crossover of Harry Potter and Barbie

9 inspirational messages by Sunny Deol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan reunites with his co-stars after months, fans say 'we want Ali Baba 3'

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Business

Japan’s AIWA re-enters Indian market

The company is all set to start selling Premium SMART 4K Ultra High Definition LED TVs, SMART Home Audio systems, wireless Headphones and personal audio products

Latest News

Daanish Anand

Updated: Aug 02, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

AIWA, the once famous Japanese TV giant, has returned to the Indian market in an all new avatar with a gamut of products. The company, which was once famous for its music system & Walkman, showcased a refreshed line up of TVs & audio products at an event in New Delhi. According to the company, the new products are state-of-the-art. The company is all set to start selling Premium SMART 4K Ultra High Definition LED TVs, SMART Home Audio systems, wireless Headphones and personal audio products.

Manmit Chaudhry, Managing Director, AIWA India, said, "We believe in working relentlessly to provide Indian consumers with a wide choice of products with innovative, advanced features that meet specific requirements across different demographics and price brackets. This launch is the first step in that direction and will cater to the ever-evolving expectations of our target audience for simple and affordable technology products.

AIWA also showcased its flagship product 75" 4K UHD Smart TV. The major highlights of the LED panels include quantum dots light, emitting technology, superlative resolution, quantum smart HDR, and Android OS with voice command technology.

The company will be investing Rs 200 crore and aims to sell 2 lakh units annually, with a target to grab a market share of 10-15% in the first three years. The TVs will be priced between Rs 7,999 to Rs 1,99,000. The products went live on the company's website and will be available as an Amazon Exclusive from August 15.

Zee Media Newsroom

