Japan’s AIWA re-enters Indian market

AIWA, the once famous Japanese TV giant, has returned to the Indian market in an all new avatar with a gamut of products. The company, which was once famous for its music system & Walkman, showcased a refreshed line up of TVs & audio products at an event in New Delhi. According to the company, the new products are state-of-the-art. The company is all set to start selling Premium SMART 4K Ultra High Definition LED TVs, SMART Home Audio systems, wireless Headphones and personal audio products.

Manmit Chaudhry, Managing Director, AIWA India, said, "We believe in working relentlessly to provide Indian consumers with a wide choice of products with innovative, advanced features that meet specific requirements across different demographics and price brackets. This launch is the first step in that direction and will cater to the ever-evolving expectations of our target audience for simple and affordable technology products.

AIWA also showcased its flagship product 75" 4K UHD Smart TV. The major highlights of the LED panels include quantum dots light, emitting technology, superlative resolution, quantum smart HDR, and Android OS with voice command technology.

The company will be investing Rs 200 crore and aims to sell 2 lakh units annually, with a target to grab a market share of 10-15% in the first three years. The TVs will be priced between Rs 7,999 to Rs 1,99,000. The products went live on the company's website and will be available as an Amazon Exclusive from August 15.

Zee Media Newsroom