January 2026 Bank Holidays: State-wise public bank holidays across India

Planning ahead for January 2026? Check the complete list of state-wise public holidays and bank holidays across India.

January 2026 is especially important as it marks the beginning of the year and includes Republic Day, one of India’s most significant national holidays. Alongside this, several states observe regional festivals and cultural celebrations, making January a festive and travel-friendly month.

Being aware of public and bank holidays in advance helps people plan vacations, personal events, and even financial tasks more efficiently.

Public holidays in January 2026

The new year begins with New Year’s Day on Thursday, January 1, 2026, which is observed across the country. This is followed by Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on Tuesday, January 6, celebrated mainly in Haryana and Punjab.

States like Mizoram observe Missionary Day on Sunday, January 11, while Swami Vivekananda Jayanti on Monday, January 12, is marked in West Bengal. The mid-month period sees harvest festivals such as Bhogi on January 13 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, followed by Makar Sankranti and Pongal on Wednesday, January 14, celebrated in several parts of India.

Southern and northeastern states observe Magh Bihu and Thiruvalluvar Day on Thursday, January 15, while Kanuma Panduga on Friday, January 16, is specific to Andhra Pradesh. Sonam Losar, on January 19, is a key holiday in Sikkim.

Towards the end of the month, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti on Friday, January 23, is observed in West Bengal, Tripura, and Odisha. The month concludes with Republic Day on Monday, January 26, 2026, a national holiday celebrated across India.

Bank holidays in January 2026

Banks in India remain closed on key dates such as January 1 (New Year’s Day), January 6 (Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti), January 12 (Swami Vivekananda Jayanti), January 14 (Sankranti and Pongal), and January 15 (Thiruvalluvar Day and Magh Bihu), depending on the state.

Additionally, Saturday, January 24, 2026, will be a bank holiday nationwide as the fourth Saturday, and January 26 will see banks closed across India due to Republic Day.