Jamshetji Tata established the 'Tata Line' to counter the monopoly held by the British shipping company P&O. In the late 1800s, P&O dominated shipping for exports from India, benefiting from the support of the British Indian government. The company charged exorbitant rates to Indian merchants while offering favorable discounts to British and Jewish firms. Frustrated by P&O's discriminatory practices against Indian traders, Jamshetji Tata, who was then involved in the textile industry, decided to create a shipping line that would serve Indian interests.



Jamshedtji travelled to Japan to negotiate with Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), the largest shipping line in Japan. NYK agreed to collaborate on the condition that Jamshedji would share equal risks and manage the operations himself. Consequently, he leased an English ship named 'Annie Barrow' at a fixed monthly rate of £1,050, marking the inception of his new shipping company, Tata Line.



This venture represented the first business initiative under the Tata name.



Jamshetji believed that this enterprise would not only enhance his textile business but also benefit the broader Indian textile sector. While P&O charged Rs 19 per ton for shipping, Tata Line offered a significantly lower rate of Rs 12 per ton. He aimed to disrupt P&O's monopoly with these competitive prices. Following this, he leased another vessel, 'Lindisfarne,' and began operations on the Bombay (now Mumbai)-China-Japan route.



Upon learning about Tata Line's competitive pricing, P&O responded by reducing its rates by Rs 1.8 per ton but imposed a condition that merchants could only access this discount if they agreed not to use Tata Line or NYK ships. Additionally, P&O offered select traders free shipping for their cotton to Japan and spread rumors questioning the seaworthiness of Tata Line's ship 'Lindisfarne.' Despite Jamshetji's attempts to raise these unfair practices with the British Indian government, he received no support.



Ultimately, while Jamshetji's efforts to establish Tata Line faced significant challenges from P&O's aggressive tactics and unfair competition, his initiative laid the groundwork for future competition in India's maritime sector and highlighted the need for fair practices in shipping.