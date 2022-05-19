Jamsetji Tata Death Anniversary: ​​What inspired him to build the iconic Taj Hotels

(Image Source: Twitter/@mumbaiheritage)

Today is the death anniversary of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group and a renowned Indian entrepreneur, philanthropist and industrialist. For his valuable contribution to the field of industry, he was also known as the 'Father of Indian Industry'. To him goes the credit of establishing the city of Jamshedpur.

Such was his stature that the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru called him, 'One Man Planning Commission'. The Taj Hotels of his group are renowned all over the world for their excellent services. There is an interesting story behind the opening of the Taj Hotels. We share the story here as an indebted nation remembers this great man on his 118th death anniversary.

A sweet revenge

Jamsetji dreamt of opening a luxurious hotel where everyone would be allowed entry without discrimination. He wanted to open Hotel Taj Mahal and he could see this dream being fulfilled in front of his eyes. Indians were discriminated against, not only under the British rule in India but also in the hotels of Europe.

There was a ban on the entry of Indians in big hotels like the Watson Hotel in Britain. It is said that Jamsetji Tata was inspired to build this hotel after he was refused entry at one of the grandest hotels of British time, the Watson's Hotel, which was restricted to 'whites only'.

Jamsetji Tata took this as an insult to whole Indians and then decided that he would build a hotel where not only Indians but foreigners could also stay without any restrictions, and that's how India's first super-luxury hotel came into being. Now Taj is a centre of attraction all over the world.

Luxurious Taj Mahal Hotel

It was the personality of Jamsetji that he turned this humiliation into an ambitious dream and dreamed of the Taj Mahal Hotel in which everyone is allowed to enter without any discrimination. In this way, the concept of India's first luxurious hotel came to the fore.

In December 1903, the Taj Mahal Hotel was ready at a huge expenditure of Rs 4,21,00000, situated in the financial capital of India Mumbai. The Taj Hotel in Mumbai is today considered one of the most luxurious hotels in the world and the Tata group's Taj hotel chain is renowned not only in India but all over the world for its excellent services.

The historic Taj Hotel in Mumbai was converted into a 600-bed hospital during the First World War. It was also a victim of terrorist attack in the year 2008. Jamsetji breathed his last in Germany on May 19, 1904, the very next year after this hotel was built.

Early life of Jamsetji Tata

Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, popularly known as JN Tata was born on March 3, 1839 in Navsari, Gujarat. His father Nusserwanji Tata was the first merchant in the lineage of Parsi clergy. At the age of 14, Jamsetji started helping his father's business. Graduated from Elphinstone College, he got married during his studies and after completing his studies, he was completely involved in business.

Started with the cotton industry

Jamsetji had in a way changed the world of business in India. First he bought the bankrupt oil factory and converted it into a cotton factory and started making profit from it. He opened a cotton factory in Nagpur and then took the bold step of opening a cotton mill there. He was known as the biggest builder of the modern Indian economy. Later he earned a special name in the steel industry.

Visionary businessman

Jamsetji had a special feature that he was a visionary and took special care of his workers and never hesitated to adopt new ideas or methods. His labour policies were considered far ahead of their time. He also had links with nationalist and revolutionary leaders like Ferozeshah Mehta and Dadabhai Naoroji. He considered economic freedom as the basis of political freedom.

Three big dreams

Jamsetji had three main dreams, he wanted to open an iron and steel company of his own. Along with this he wanted to establish a world famous study centre. Apart from this, he dreamt of setting up of a mobile power project. But he could not see any of these dreams come true during his lifetime. But for all this he had definitely left by making a very strong base.