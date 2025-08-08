Jack Ma's company offloads shares of this firm after Paytm, sells 14.13 crore shares for Rs..., has this Deepinder Goyal connection

'Economist' Donald Trump reveals formula for deciding tariff rates, you can calculate it for your country, details here
Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, a genuinely scary film without cheap jump scares or gore
Who is Haider Ali? Pakistan's star batter and T20 World Cup finalist arrested in UK over rape charges
Uttarakhand landslides: Army leads relief ops in Dharali, over 350 civilians rescued
Man who murdered Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Canada, arrested, faces charges of...; police says, 'she was...'
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your brother
Big boost for Bihar ahead of elections: Purnia airport inauguration likely on August 25, THIS airline to start first flight to...
Amid TCS layoffs, are IT firms HCL, Infosys likely to cut jobs? Here's why
Meet Victoria Mboko, 18-year-old Canadian teen, who defeated former World No 1 to win her maiden WTA title
Meet actress who was discovered by Yash Chopra, made debut at 16, wished to marry Sunil Dutt, had crush on Salman Khan, is still single at 63, her name is...
BUSINESS
Ant Group had also exited its 5.84% stake in Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications, for around Rs 3,980 crore.
Alibaba-backed Antfin Singapore Holding Pte has sold 1.46 percent stake in Eternal, the parent firm of Zomato, the food delivery giant, via open market transactions on August 7.
Antfin offloaded 14.13 crore equity shares of Eternal, the bulk deals available on the exchanges showed.
These shares were sold at Rs 289.91 per share on the NSE, valued at Rs 4,096.7 crore. Antifin had held 1.95 percent stake in Eternal as of June 2025. Antfin’s stake in Eternal has dropped from 1.95% to 0.49% following its recent share sale.
Earlier, Ant Group had also exited its 5.84% stake in Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications, for around Rs 3,980 crore. In August last year, Antfin Singapore Holding sold a 2% stake in Zomato (now renamed Eternal) for Rs 4,771 crore, and in March 2024, it sold another 2% stake for Rs 2,827 crore.
On Thursday, Eternal’s shares closed higher on the BSE, gaining Rs 2.90 (0.97%) to settle at Rs 301.80. During the day, the stock traded between an intraday low of Rs 290.35 and a high of Rs 303.20. According to BSE data, Eternal’s shares are trading close to their 52-week high of Rs 314.40, while the 52-week low stands at Rs 189.60. The company, which provides online food and grocery delivery services, currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,91,247.58 crore.