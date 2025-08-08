Twitter
Jack Ma's company offloads shares of this firm after Paytm, sells 14.13 crore shares for Rs..., has this Deepinder Goyal connection

Ant Group had also exited its 5.84% stake in Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications, for around Rs 3,980 crore.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

Alibaba-backed Antfin Singapore Holding Pte has sold 1.46 percent stake in Eternal, the parent firm of Zomato, the food delivery giant, via open market transactions on August 7.

Antfin offloaded 14.13 crore equity shares of Eternal, the bulk deals available on the exchanges showed.

These shares were sold at Rs 289.91 per share on the NSE, valued at Rs 4,096.7 crore. Antifin had held 1.95 percent stake in Eternal as of June 2025. Antfin’s stake in Eternal has dropped from 1.95% to 0.49% following its recent share sale.

Earlier, Ant Group had also exited its 5.84% stake in Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications, for around Rs 3,980 crore. In August last year, Antfin Singapore Holding sold a 2% stake in Zomato (now renamed Eternal) for Rs 4,771 crore, and in March 2024, it sold another 2% stake for Rs 2,827 crore.

On Thursday, Eternal’s shares closed higher on the BSE, gaining Rs 2.90 (0.97%) to settle at Rs 301.80. During the day, the stock traded between an intraday low of Rs 290.35 and a high of Rs 303.20. According to BSE data, Eternal’s shares are trading close to their 52-week high of Rs 314.40, while the 52-week low stands at Rs 189.60. The company, which provides online food and grocery delivery services, currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,91,247.58 crore.

