Once Ratan Tata invested in this digital payment company, now China's Ant withdraws...

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma's Ant, an affiliate of Alibaba Group, will sell its 5.84% stake at a floor price of Rs 1,020 per share. The payments firm, listed as One 97 Communications, has seen multiple share sales in the past two years.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 04, 2025, 07:05 PM IST

Once Ratan Tata invested in this digital payment company, now China's Ant withdraws...
Jack Ma, owner, Ant Group (File Image)

In a big development, China's Ant Group will soon exit Indian payments firm Paytm. The Jack Ma-owned Alibaba has decided to sell its remaining equity stake in block deals for Rs 38 billion, or $433.72 million. According to Reuters, Ant, an affiliate of Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group, will sell its 5.84% stake at a floor price of Rs 1,020 per share. The payments firm, listed as One 97 Communications, has seen multiple share sales in the past two years. It included the exit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Japan's SoftBank Group. Earlier in May, Ant sold a 4% stake in Paytm and a 10.3% stake in August 2023.

What is Paytm?

The NOIDA-based Paytm is an Indian financial technology company. It specialises in digital payments and financial services. Established in 2010 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma under One97 Communications, Paytm offers mobile payment services to consumers and enables merchants to receive payments through QR code payment.

 

Jack Ma's Alibaba Group

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group took 40% stock in Paytm as part of a strategic agreement in March 2015. The company received backing from Ratan Tata, the MD of Tata Sons. It raised funding from Mountain Capital, one of Taiwan-based MediaTek's investment funds, at a valuation of over $5 billion in 2016. 

What is Ant?

Formerly known as Ant Financial, Ant Group is an affiliate company of the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group. It owns the world's largest mobile payment platform, Alipay, which serves over 1.3 billion users and 80 million merchants. It had a total payment volume of CNY 118 trillion in June 2020.

