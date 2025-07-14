ITR filing: Income Tax Dept cracks down on fraudulent claims of deductions, exemptions; check details

Analysis reveals rampant misuse of deductions under various sections, including 80E, 80D, and 80DDB. Exemptions have been claimed without valid justification.

The Income Tax (IT) Department has initiated a large-scale verification operation across multiple locations in the country on Monday, July 14, targeting individuals and entities facilitating fraudulent claims of deductions and exemptions in Income Tax Returns (ITRs). This action follows a detailed analysis of the misuse of tax benefits under the Income-tax Act, 1961, often in collusion with professional intermediaries.

What investigations revealed

Investigations have uncovered organised rackets operated by certain ITR preparers and intermediaries, who have been filing returns claiming fictitious deductions and exemptions. These fraudulent filings involve the abuse of beneficial provisions, with some even submitting false TDS returns to claim excessive refunds: Department of Revenue, Central Board of Direct Taxes

How I-T identified suspicious patterns

To identify suspicious patterns, the I-T department has leveraged financial data received from third-party sources, ground-level intelligence, and advanced artificial intelligence tools. These findings are further substantiated by recent search and seizure operations conducted in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, where evidence of fraudulent claims was found to have been used by various groups and entities.

Employees of MNCs, PSUs, and others among those implicated

Analysis reveals rampant misuse of deductions under sections 10(13A), 80GGC, 80E, 80D, 80EE, 80EEB, 80G, 80GGA, and 80DDB. Exemptions have been claimed without valid justification. Employees of MNCs, PSUs, government bodies, academic institutions, and entrepreneurs are among those implicated.

Taxpayers are often lured into these fraudulent schemes with promises of inflated refunds in return for a commission. Despite a fully e-enabled tax administration system, ineffective communication remains a significant hurdle in assisting taxpayers. It has been observed that such ITR preparers often create temporary email IDs solely for filing bulk returns, which are later abandoned, resulting in official notices going unread.

The department is now poised to take stern action against continued fraudulent claims, including penalties and prosecution wherever applicable. The ongoing verification exercise across 150 premises is expected to yield crucial evidence, including digital records, that will aid in dismantling the networks behind these schemes and ensure accountability under the law. Further investigations are currently underway.