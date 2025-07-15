ITR Filing AY 2025-26: Last date NOT same for all, check your date if you are...

According to the Income Tax Act, 1961, and people and entities of different categories have different last dates for filing the ITR. Check the last date for filing your ITR for AY 2025-26 or FY 2024-25.

Though the Income Tax Department has extended the last date for filing the Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the Assessment Year 2025-26 or the Financial Year 2024-25 from July 31 to September 15, it is not the same for all taxpayers. It varies from category to category. According to the Income Tax Act, 1961, and people and entities of different categories have different last dates for filing the ITR. September 15 is the new last date for individual taxpayers, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and other taxpayers whose accounts don't need to be audited. Due to the changes made in the Union Budget 2024-25, salaried individuals and other taxpayers whose accounts are not subject to audit have been allowed to file their income tax return by September 15, 2025.

What has CBDT said?

In a press release, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said, "The notified ITRs for AY 2025-26 have undergone structural and content revisions aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and enabling accurate reporting." It added, "Furthermore, credits arising from TDS statements, due for filing by 31st May, 2025, are expected to begin reflecting in early June, limiting the effective window for return filing in the absence of such extension." Explaining the reasons for the extension of the last date, the CBDT said, "This extension is expected to mitigate the concerns raised by stakeholders and provide adequate time for compliance, thereby ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the return filing process."

Income Tax Department has extended the due date to file ITR by 45 days because changes made in the income tax slabs under the new tax regime and capital gains rules have complicated the ITR filing.

Different categories have different dates

Those taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited have been allowed to return their ITR by October 31, 2025. This category of taxpayers includes companies, proprietorship firms, and working partners of a firm, among others. They should submit their audit reports by September 30, 2025. The taxpayers who need to furnish a report under Section 92E should file their ITR by November 30, 2025. The Income Tax Department has not extended the ITR filing deadline for these taxpayers.