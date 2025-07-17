ITR Filing 2025: When will you get your refund? What should you do to avoid late refund?

The Income Tax Return Filing for Assessment Year 2025-26 or the Financial Year 2024-25 is going on. If you want the refund on time take precautionary measures and take the following steps.

The Income Tax Return Filing for Assessment Year 2025-26 or the Financial Year 2024-25 is going on. The last date for filing the ITR has been extended till September 15; however, most of the individual taxpayers have filed the return or they are rushing to do it. If reports are to be believed, the Income Tax Department may begin sending the refund on July 25 for those who have already submitted the ITR and the return has been found correct in all respects. If you want the refund on time take precautionary measures and take the following steps.

File ITR before time

Though the last date for filing the ITR or the AS 2025-26 or FY 2024-25 has been extended from July 31 to September 15, it is better to file the ITR before time. If you submit the ITR 2025 after the due date, the Income Tax Department may slap you with extra penalties and interest. Your refund may be pushed to the end of the processing queue.

Choose right ITR Form

The Income Tax Department has issued many types of ITR forms, each is for a particular type of taxpayer. So, ensure that you choose the right ITR form from ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, or ITR-4. Never select the wrong form and never quote the wrong income amount. Doing so may cause a delay in refunds, and you may get notices from the Income Tax Department.

Verify your data

Cross-check TDS credits with Form 26AS and AIS and confirm that the total tax is paid. Check if you have paid Advance Tax and TDS/TCS, and take care to enter the correct bank account details. The refunds will be credited only into pre-validated accounts.

E-verification

Every taxpayer must e-verify their filed ITR within 30 days using Aadhaar OTP or net banking. If you don't e-verify it, the department will not processed. This can delay your refund.

Check ITR acknowledgment

Every taxpayer must check the status regularly on the IT portal after e-filing and verifying the ITR. If processing stops, address the issue flagged by the IT Department and provide the necessary document evidence.