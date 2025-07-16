ITR Filing 2025: Don't panic if you receive Income Tax Department notice, take THESE steps...

Though an Income Tax notice may be worrying, most of these notices are just regular messages or simple requests for more information. So, just stay calm, be accurate when you reply, and make sure you send it on time. Simple!

If you have received a notice from the Income Tax Department after filing your Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the Assessment Year 2025-26 or the Financial Year 2024-25, don't panic. Just do a few things as we would suggest. Though an Income Tax notice may be worrying, most of these notices are just regular messages or simple requests for more information. So, just stay calm, be accurate when you reply, and make sure you send it on time. Simple!

Why should you get Income Tax noice?

You may get an Income Tax notice if there is a mismatch in the information you have furnished. If the income you have declared does not match the data available in your Form 26AS or the Annual Information Statement, AIS, you may receive a notice. It may also happen for missing documents, say, for example, you have claimed a deduction without adequate supporting evidence, or not reporting certain interest income. Similarly, the Income Tax Dept can also send you a notice for high-value transactions, including a substantial bank deposit, a property acquisition, or significant credit card expenditures.

What should you do?

The Income Tax Department sends notices with a specific issue date and a deadline for your response, which may range from 15 to 30 days. If you do not reply on time, the department can process your return without your input or even impose penalties. Better, seeka professional assistance.

If there is a discrepancy between the income reported in your tax return and what is reflected in your Form 26AS or AIS, the system will flag instances where you have overlooked reporting income from sources such as bank interest or dividends. Take the corrective measures.