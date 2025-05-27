According to the Income Tax Act, everyone should file the income tax return by the due date. However, you may not file the ITR under certain circumstances.

Though every Indian should file an Income Tax Return, you don't need to do so if you don't earn a specific amount of money. You are required to file the ITR only if your taxable income is above the basic exemption limit. While this income limit is Rs 2,50,000 in the old tax regime, it is Rs 3,00,000 for the new tax regime. However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2025 increased the basic tax exemption limit to Rs 4 lakh under the new tax regime after changes in the tax slabs.

However, under certain conditions, it is mandatory to file the ITR even if the income is below the limit.

Professional income

If you are associated with any profession and your professional income is more than Rs 10 lakh, you must file the ITR.

Electricity Bill

If you have paid electricity bills of more than Rs 1 lakh in the whole year, you will have to file the ITR.

TDS/TCS

If your TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) or TCS (Tax Collected at Source) is more than 25,000, you are required to file an ITR. This limit is Rs 50,000 for senior citizens.

Foreign Travel

You will have to file the ITR if you have spent more than Rs 2 lakh on a foreign trip.

Similarly, it is mandatory to file the ITR if your total annual sales or gross receipts are more than Rs 60 lakh.

Deposit

Anyone depositing a total of Rs 1 crore or more in one or more current accounts, must file the ITR. This rule does not apply to businesses.