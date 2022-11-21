Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

‘It’s easy for subordinates to pee on you…’: Shark tank judge Anupam Mittal to Elon Musk

Elon Musk has recently been under fire for a number of issues between his firm and the microblogging website, Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

‘It’s easy for subordinates to pee on you…’: Shark tank judge Anupam Mittal to Elon Musk
‘It’s easy for subordinates to pee on you…’: Shark tank judge Anupam Mittal to Elon Musk
Elon Musk is now the highly regarded CEO of Twitter following the takeover. He is skilled at drawing online users' attention. However, he has faced criticism for the unanticipated layoffs, the widespread Twitter resignations, and the blue tick scandal in the days following the deal. Anupam Mittal, the creator of Shaadi.com, now says a lot about Elon Musk, the new head of Twitter.
 
"As clever as he is, why does Elon Musk fail to grasp that if you parade subordinates naked in the town hall, it makes it easy for them to pee on you in public," tweeted founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal. 
 
He said, "Respect is a two-way street, isn't it?" Musk let go of 50% of Twitter's workforce after assuming control. 
 
 
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the richest man in the world, has recently been under fire for a number of issues between his firm and the microblogging website. Mittal's tweet was published at this time. (Also Read: Public Provident Fund scheme: Invest Rs 12,500 monthly and get Rs. 2.27 crore, know details)
 
Since he bought the tech behemoth in the final week of October, which is currently suspended but is likely to resume operations on November 29, the business tycoon has fired senior executives, laid off employees, given them an "ultimatum" that led to their resignations known as an exodus and demanded an $8 monthly fee to be paid for blue tick verification.
 
Most recently, he permitted former US President Donald Trump to take the stage once more after being forbidden in January 2021 due to turmoil at the US Capitol. In a $44 billion agreement, the South African businessman, 51, acquired Twitter. According to Forbes, he owns around 82% of the company.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.