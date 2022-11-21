‘It’s easy for subordinates to pee on you…’: Shark tank judge Anupam Mittal to Elon Musk

Elon Musk is now the highly regarded CEO of Twitter following the takeover. He is skilled at drawing online users' attention. However, he has faced criticism for the unanticipated layoffs, the widespread Twitter resignations, and the blue tick scandal in the days following the deal. Anupam Mittal, the creator of Shaadi.com, now says a lot about Elon Musk, the new head of Twitter.

"As clever as he is, why does Elon Musk fail to grasp that if you parade subordinates naked in the town hall, it makes it easy for them to pee on you in public," tweeted founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal.

He said, "Respect is a two-way street, isn't it?" Musk let go of 50% of Twitter's workforce after assuming control.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the richest man in the world, has recently been under fire for a number of issues between his firm and the microblogging website. Mittal's tweet was published at this time.

Since he bought the tech behemoth in the final week of October, which is currently suspended but is likely to resume operations on November 29, the business tycoon has fired senior executives, laid off employees, given them an "ultimatum" that led to their resignations known as an exodus and demanded an $8 monthly fee to be paid for blue tick verification.