IT jobs, campus placements 2024: TCS to hire 40000 freshers but Infosys says...

TCS COO has emphasized that there are no plans for mass layoffs at the company.

There is good news for IT students who are seeking jobs. India's one of the leading IT services companies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has said that it will recruit fresh talent in the ongoing financial year. Whereas, IT companies like Infosys stated that they won't be hiring freshers from campuses this year. It cited its existing "significant fresher bench" and a dip in demand in key markets.

TCS COO, N Ganapathy Subramaniam, has stated that the IT major is preparing to hire a significant number of campus recruits in the current fiscal year. In this latest recruitment, the company aims to bring on board approximately 40,000 freshers. It is to be noted that TCS hires between 35,000 and 40,000 new employees every year.

Subramaniam emphasized that there are no plans for large-scale layoffs at the company. company. TCS has taken a strategic approach to recruitment, adjusting it in response to market dynamics.

"When there is a contraction in discretionary spending, we hire a lesser number of laterals. In the last 12 to 14 months, we saw a huge attrition. We didn't know how long that would continue, so we ended up hiring a lot more than what we needed to build a bench," Subramaniam said, India Today reported.

READ | Meet man who heads Rs 7,121 crore company, son of billionaire with Rs 23,350 crore net worth