IT hiring spree: From TCS, HCL to Infosys, top IT firms to create nearly 3 lakh jobs this year

The demand for digital skills and talent shot up amid the pandemic. On the back of strong performance, IT companies concluded a strong year from hiring point of view and the momentum is set to continue this year. Leading IT companies including the likes of TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Cognizant and Capgemini have set their hiring targets and are looking to add nearly 3 lakh people to their workforce in this financial year.

TCS, which hired around 100,000 people in the bygone fiscal year, expects to bring onboard around 40,000 freshers through its campus recruitment model this time. Similarly, Infosys, which expanded its fresher hiring to bring in 85,000 people in FY22 has a target to recruit 50,000 this year.

Indian IT major Wipro will be increasing its hiring from 17,500 in the last fiscal year to 30,000 in 2023. HCL has also doubled its hiring target this year to 40,000 to 45,000 from last year’s 22,000. French IT giant Capgemini, which has around half of its workforce located in India, plans to hire 60,000 people this year. Cognizant has also been on a hiring spree and will be looking to hire 50,000 freshers in 2022 compared to 33,000 in the last year.

Apart from the big hiring, several IT firms are looking to hire people, from freshers to experienced professionals, in small numbers this year. Digital payments firm PhonePe plans to hire 2,800 people, which fintech BankBazaar plans to hire 1,500. Crypto exchange platform Coinbase plans to hire 1,000 people in India while Infovision has said it will hire 2,000.

These companies, big ones and small, make up a small percentage of the total IT sector in India. Thousands of more jobs will be expected from other companies this year. On the back of strong performance and most working on a new hybrid work model, the number of hirings can grow based on demand through the year.