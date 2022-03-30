IT employees may soon be heading back to office, but not full-time: Reports

As the intensity of the Covid-19 pandemic lessens, markets and offices have started to reopen. April is expected to see more of the workforce return to their bays, aisles and cabins with several firms, including IT majors, mulling to open more of their office spaces with a new working protocol.

However, the entire 5-day work week at the office is unlikely to return for IT employees in the near future. As per several reports, leading IT firms like TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, HCL and Infosys have their individual hybrid work models for the return of employees to office in process.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is transitioning into a hybrid mode of working where associates at the company are choosing to divide their time between office and working from home, a leading news outlet recently reported as per a statement from TCS.

Similarly, Cognizant Technology Solutions is adopting a new model from April 18 where employees will be allowed to voluntarily return to office, another leading daily reported. The company is working towards adopting a new hybrid working model fully by late 2022 or early 2023. The company has reportedly told employees in an email that they are welcome to restart working from the office on a voluntary basis. Cognizant, with a workforce of over 2 lakh, will be adopting this model in a broader way across its global offices in the coming months.

