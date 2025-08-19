ISRO to build 40-storey-tall rocket to launch 75000 kg satellite; check its launch date, aim, and more

SRO Chairman V Narayanan on Tuesday announced that the space agency has been working on a rocket with a height of a 40-storey building. The mission is to place satellites with heavy loads in the earth's orbit.

ISRO is building a mega rocket that will mark a big milestone in the Indian space agency’s efforts to launch heavier payloads. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Tuesday announced that the space agency has been working on a rocket with a height of a 40-storey building to place 75,000 kg payload in low earth orbit. Narayanan was addressing a convocation at Osmania University when he said that this year, the space agency has taken up projects such as NAVIC (Navigation with India Constellation system) satellite and the N1 rocket, besides placing a 6,500 kg communication satellite, on the Indian rockets, of the USA into orbit.

How big is the new rocket to be built by ISRO?

“You know, what is the capacity of the rocket? The first launcher, (Dr APJ) Abdul Kalam ji, which he built, was a 17 tonne lift-off mass, capable of placing 35 kg in low earth orbit. Today, we are conceiving a rocket to place 75,000 kg in low earth orbit. The rocket is of 40-storey building height” he said.



What more will ISRO launch this year?

For this year, ISRO has a lot in its pipeline. It is working on launching Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS) and GSAT-7R, an Indian military communication satellite, especially designed for the Indian Navy to replace the existing GSAT-7 (Rukmini) satellite, among others, said ISRO chief. He also mentioned that currently India has 55 satellites in orbit and the number of satellites will increase three times in the next three to four years.

At the convocation, Narayanan was presented with the honorary degree of Doctorate of Science, recognising his pivotal contributions to India’s space programme, by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.





