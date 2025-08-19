ISRO to build 40-storey-tall rocket to launch 75000 kg satellite; check its launch date, aim, and more

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mumbai Rains: Several trains rescheduled, delayed and cancelled, check full list here

Meet Jessica Hines, Aamir Khan's alleged affair, sparking illegitimate child controversy

NEET PG 2025 Results out: Check cutoff marks for different categories, qualifying percentile here

Ramayana Part One: Amit Sial joins Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi's film for THIS crucial role, he will be playing Lord Rama's... | Exclusive

NEET PG 2025 Result declared at natboard.edu.in, get direct LINK, steps to download here

Manu Bhaker wins another medal, bags bronze in 10m air pistol at Asian Shooting Championship

Matthew Perry death case: SHOCKING revelation in Friends' actor demise, Jasveen Sangha pleads guilty in distributing ketamine, will be imprisioned for...

Australia slump to 98-run loss vs South Africa: Check Aussies' 5 biggest ODI defeats

How Technology is Empowering Small-Town Aspirants to Make it Big in Data Science – The Story of Kriti Gupta

Will India-China bonhomie put pressure on US? How may it change geopolitics of South Asia? All eyes set on PM Modi's China visit as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mumbai Rains: Several trains rescheduled, delayed and cancelled, check full list here

Mumbai Rains: Several trains rescheduled, delayed and cancelled, check full list

Meet Jessica Hines, Aamir Khan's alleged affair, sparking illegitimate child controversy

Meet Jessica Hines, Aamir Khan's alleged affair, sparking illegitimate child con

NEET PG 2025 Results out: Check cutoff marks for different categories, qualifying percentile here

NEET PG 2025 Results out: Check cutoff marks for different categories, qualifyin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

ISRO to build 40-storey-tall rocket to launch 75000 kg satellite; check its launch date, aim, and more

SRO Chairman V Narayanan on Tuesday announced that the space agency has been working on a rocket with a height of a 40-storey building. The mission is to place satellites with heavy loads in the earth's orbit.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 05:46 PM IST

ISRO to build 40-storey-tall rocket to launch 75000 kg satellite; check its launch date, aim, and more
ISRO to build 40-storey-tall rocket to launch 75000 kg satellite

TRENDING NOW

ISRO is building a mega rocket that will mark a big milestone in the Indian space agency’s efforts to launch heavier payloads. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Tuesday announced that the space agency has been working on a rocket with a height of a 40-storey building to place 75,000 kg payload in low earth orbit. Narayanan was addressing a convocation at Osmania University when he said that this year, the space agency has taken up projects such as NAVIC (Navigation with India Constellation system) satellite and the N1 rocket, besides placing a 6,500 kg communication satellite, on the Indian rockets, of the USA into orbit.

How big is the new rocket to be built by ISRO?

“You know, what is the capacity of the rocket? The first launcher, (Dr APJ) Abdul Kalam ji, which he built, was a 17 tonne lift-off mass, capable of placing 35 kg in low earth orbit. Today, we are conceiving a rocket to place 75,000 kg in low earth orbit. The rocket is of 40-storey building height” he said.

ALSO READ: A Historic Roar: KALAM 1200 success marks landmark ISRO-private partnership 

What more will ISRO launch this year?

For this year, ISRO has a lot in its pipeline. It is working on launching Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS) and GSAT-7R, an Indian military communication satellite, especially designed for the Indian Navy to replace the existing GSAT-7 (Rukmini) satellite, among others, said ISRO chief. He also mentioned that currently India has 55 satellites in orbit and the number of satellites will increase three times in the next three to four years.

At the convocation, Narayanan was presented with the honorary degree of Doctorate of Science, recognising his pivotal contributions to India’s space programme, by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.


(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Guru Randhawa drastic weight loss: Singer's lockdown transformation with smart diet plan will leave you motivated
Guru Randhawa drastic weight loss: Singer's lockdown transformation with
Will India-China bonhomie put pressure on US? How may it change geopolitics of South Asia? All eyes set on PM Modi's China visit as...
Will India-China bonhomie upset US? All eyes set on PM Modi's China visit as...
Manu Bhaker wins another medal, bags bronze in 10m air pistol at Asian Shooting Championship
Manu Bhaker wins another medal, bags bronze in 10m air pistol at Asian Shooting
NEET PG 2025 Result declared at natboard.edu.in, get direct LINK, steps to download here
NEET PG 2025 Result declared at natboard.edu.in, get direct LINK, steps to downl
NEET PG 2025 Results out: Check cutoff marks for different categories, qualifying percentile here
NEET PG 2025 Results out: Check cutoff marks for different categories, qualifyin
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE