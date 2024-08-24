ISRO chief Somnath reveals Chandrayaan 4 design, set to launch in…, will bring...

India's space aspirations have just taken a giant leap forward with the announcement of Chandrayaan-4. On National Space Day, ISRO Chief Dr. S. Somnath revealed the ambitious timeline for the mission. Scheduled for launch in 2027, Chandrayaan-4 aims to unearth the moon's hidden treasures by returning with 3-5 kg of soil and rock samples.

Unlike its predecessor Chandrayaan-3, which consisted of three modules (a propulsion module, a lander, and a rover), Chandrayaan-4 will feature distinct modules: a lander, an ascender, a transfer module, and a re-entry module. The mission will unfold in stages, with two of these modules landing on the moon’s surface to collect 3-5 kg of samples. Following collection, one of these modules will rejoin the main spacecraft in lunar orbit, ensuring that the precious samples are safely transported back to Earth.

Dr. Somnath also revealed that preparations for the Indian Space Station are underway, with the first module scheduled for launch in 2028. Initially, this module will be occupied by robots, marking a significant step towards India’s growing space capabilities.

In a nod to tradition and innovation, ISRO has created 1,200 miniature models of the Vikram Lander, which will be gifted to scientists and dignitaries. Crafted by Vadodara-based entrepreneurs Dhaval and Aditya Damor, these intricate wooden models, complete with 140 spare parts, showcase the meticulous craftsmanship and dedication involved in India’s space endeavours. Aditya Damor has also designed a model of the Pragyan Rover, further highlighting the mission’s technological advancements.

With Chandrayaan-4, India is not only aiming to bring back lunar samples but is also setting the stage for a new era in space exploration. The mission’s success could redefine our understanding of the moon and propel India into a leading position in global space research.