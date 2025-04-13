India’s top business families are passing the baton to a younger generation, with heirs now taking on leadership roles across major conglomerates like Reliance, Tata, Godrej, Bajaj, Adani, and Birla.

A major generational shift is happening within some of India’s biggest and most powerful business families. Young heirs are stepping into leadership roles, learning from their elders, and preparing to take full control of the empires their families built. From the Ambanis and Tatas to the Adanis, Bajajs, Birlas, and Godrejs, a new wave of leaders is slowly but surely taking charge of India’s corporate world.

Ambanis: The Next Chapter Begins

In September 2023, Mukesh Ambani officially inducted his children – twins Akash and Isha (33), and Anant (30) – onto the board of Reliance Industries. Mukesh said the mix of experience and fresh energy will lead the company into new heights.

Akash Ambani, who joined Jio in 2014, is now leading Reliance’s tech ventures, including Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Internet of Things. He was also instrumental in securing a $5.7 billion investment from Meta.

Isha Ambani heads Reliance Retail and has expanded it into fashion, beauty, FMCG, and luxury segments, while also partnering with top global brands.

Anant Ambani handles the group’s energy and materials businesses, especially the green and renewable energy segment. He also leads an animal welfare initiative called Vantara.

Tatas: Quiet But Steady Rise

Noel Tata’s children – Neville, Maya, and Leah – have quietly taken up key roles in the $104.5 billion Tata Group.

Neville Tata, 32, now leads Star Bazaar under Trent and earlier managed the group’s budget fashion brand, Zudio.

Maya Tata, 36, is with Tata Digital and helped launch the Tata Neu app. She earlier worked in private equity under Tata Capital.

Leah Tata, 39, is a vice president at Indian Hotels and manages the Gateway hotel brand. She has also worked at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Godrej: Divided, Yet Strong

In 2023, the Godrej empire split into two groups – Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) and Godrej Industries Group (GIG).

Nyrika Holkar, 42, daughter of Jamshyd Godrej, is set to be MD of GEG. She has a law background and has worked across legal, branding, and digital strategy areas.

Pirojsha Godrej, 44, Adi Godrej’s son, will lead GIG as its chairman from 2026. He helped Godrej Properties go public in 2010 and currently serves as its CEO.

Bajaj: A Council-Led Legacy

The Bajaj family functions through a six-member family council instead of a single chairman. The group’s young faces include:

Rishabnayan Bajaj, 27, son of Rajiv Bajaj, who is working in Bajaj Auto’s electric vehicle division.

Nirav Bajaj, 33, who heads corporate strategy at Mukand and is leading the group’s entry into healthcare.

Sanjiv Bajaj’s children are expected to join after completing their studies.

Adanis: Low Profile, High Impact

Gautam Adani’s children and nephews are slowly rising in the business world.

Karan Adani, 37, is CEO of Adani Ports and has expanded its reach from 4 to 12 ports.

Jeet Adani, 26, is involved in the airports division and oversees strategic finance.

Sagar Adani, 30, has built the group’s green energy portfolio.

Pranav Adani, 45, son of Vinod Adani, is handling communications, consumer businesses, and the Dharavi redevelopment project.

Birlas: Leading with Innovation

The Aditya Birla Group also welcomed its next generation into leadership.

Ananya Birla, 29, started Svatantra Microfin at age 17. It is now one of India’s largest microfinance institutions, managing over Rs 16,000 crore in assets.

Aryaman Vikram Birla, 27, a former cricketer, now looks after several businesses, including fashion, real estate, hospitality, and the group’s venture capital arm.

These young leaders bring global education, fresh perspectives, and digital knowledge to India’s most powerful business houses. As they take over, a new chapter is being written in Indian corporate history that blends tradition with innovation.