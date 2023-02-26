From Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta to Radhika Merchant: Know the educational qualifications of Mukesh Ambani’s family member

Mukesh Ambani's family

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant on December 29 in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. The ‘roka ceremony’ was attended by the members of both the families and some close friends. It is expected that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wo the knot soon.

Anant Ambani was recently included as an additional director on the board of Jio Platforms. He has done his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

In this article we will take a look at educational qualifications of Mukesh Ambani, his wife Tina Ambani and other members of the Ambani family.

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani has completed his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Bombay (now the University of Mumbai). He has done MBA from Stanford University.

Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani has completed her bachelor's degree in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani has completed her graduation in Psychology from Yale University, US. She later went to Stanford University in California for MBA. Isha Ambani has also worked as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company.

Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani has done his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai. In 2013, he went to Brown University, US, to complete his graduation in Economics. He is now the chairman of Reliance Jio.

Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani has completing his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Anant Ambani has studied at Brown University in Rhode Island, US, for his graduation.

Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta is the wife of Akash Ambani. She has completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shloka Mehta received her undergraduate degree in Anthropology from Princeton University in New Jersey. She has earned her law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant went to The Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai, École Mondiale World School. Radhika did an International Baccalaureate diploma from BD Somani International School.

Anand Piramal

Anand Piramal is the husband of Isha Ambani. Anand did his schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and has studied at University of Pennsylvania for graduation.