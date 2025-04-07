The Ambani family is known for living an affluent and lavish lifestyle. They own things that most people can only dream of, such as opulent mansions and expensive jewellery. One of their most impressive homes was a huge and stylish 12-bedroom apartment in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, owned by Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. This luxury property got a lot of attention.

In 2023, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal chose to sell their 38,000-square-foot home in Los Angeles for a huge amount – Rs 508 crore. Reports say that Hollywood celebrities Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck, are the new owners of this high-end property.

The old home of Isha and Anand, which was nestled in the incredibly affluent Wallingford Estates, was an experience. The home is in the middle of Beverly Hills and has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a gym, salon, spa, and even an indoor pickleball court. Outside, there’s a large garden, several lawns, an outdoor kitchen, and an infinity pool. The house also includes both indoor and outdoor swimming pools. The five-acre estate also included a 12-car garage, an outdoor kitchen, an entertainment area, and lush gardens in addition to the upscale amenities.

Sources confirm that the couple bought the mansion for Rs 508 crore last year.

Jennifer Lopez, a well-known singer, songwriter, and actress, remarried Affleck for the fourth time in 2022. She is now considered one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and is said to have a net worth of around Rs 3,332 crore.