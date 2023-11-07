Isha Ambani’s Rs 8.4 lakh crore brand gets big push ahead of Diwali, partners with local brands after Armani, Versace

Giving a significant push to Reliance Retail, Isha Ambani has launched Ajiogram, a D2C-focused e-commerce platform. Reliance Retail is currently valued at a massive Rs 8.4 lakh crore.

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15.77 trillion Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in India and one of its best performing subsidiaries is Reliance Retail. Isha Ambani was named as leader of Reliance Retail by Mukesh Ambani in August last year. In the last three years, Reliance Retail’s net worth has doubled and it has partnered with global brands such as Balenciaga, Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors and others to cater the Indian market. Reliance Retail is currently valued at a massive Rs 8.4 lakh crore. Now, giving a significant push to Reliance Retail, Isha Ambani has launched Ajiogram, a D2C-focused e-commerce platform.

With Ajiogram, one of the best performing subsidiaries of Reliance Industries aims to onboard 200 exclusive homegrown D2C brands by next year to offer customers a wide range of options from streetwear to fast, artisanal, minimalistic, quiet luxury, slow and sustainable fashion. Top brands available exclusively on Ajiogram include Urban Monkey, Supervek, Quirksmith, KRÁ Life, Creatures of Habit, Cecil, Truser, Fancypants, MIDNIGHT ANGELS BY PC, Monks of Method, Crafts and Glory among others.

With 78 crore store footfall and over 100 crore transactions, Reliance Retail is among the top 10 most visited retailers in the world and the only Indian retailer in the global top 100 list. To reach this milestone, the company invested Rs 82,646 crore in the last 2 years. After all the acquisitions and investments, the current store count of Reliance Retail stands at Rs 18,040.