Isha Ambani’s Rs 828000 crore brand gears up to take on Coca-Cola and Pepsi, signs massive deal to bring…

Isha Ambani may go global with the Campa brand to take on Pepsi and Coca-Cola. Now, following that path, Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail has partnered with Sri Lankan beverage powerhouse Elephant House to bring its beverages to India.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a net worth of over Rs 943446 crore. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries, the most valuable company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 1969000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a range of business through subsidiaries of Reliance Industries that are handled by his kids and close associates. One of the best performing subsidiaries of Reliance Industries in the past couple of years has been Reliance Retail which is spearheaded by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani. In 2022, Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail acquired Campa brand from Pure Drinks group in a Rs 220000000 deal. For those who do not know, Reliance Retail currently has a valuation of more than Rs 828000 crore. Experts suggested that Isha Ambani may go global with the Campa brand to take on Pepsi and Coca-Cola. Now, following that path, Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail has partnered with Sri Lankan beverage powerhouse Elephant House to bring its beverages to India.

According to a report by Economic Times, Isha Ambani may look to end the dominance of Coke and Pepsi in the Indian beverage market with the strategic partnership. Reliance Retail will now be responsible to manufacture, market, distribute, and retail beverages under the Elephant House brand in India.

"This association will not only help RCP bolster its growing beverage portfolio that boasts iconic brands such as Campa, Sosyo and Raskik but will also bring exceptional new products and value propositions to Indian consumers," Reliance said in a statement. For those who are unaware, Elephant House is known for its Cream Soda, EGB (Ginger Beer), Orange Barley, and Lemonade. The brand Elephant House is owned by Ceylon Cold Stores PLC, and it is Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate.