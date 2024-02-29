Twitter
'I can sing almost 18 songs in one go at this age': Asha Bhosle on talks of retirement and performing on stage at age 90

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3100 crore, owns studio, private jet; not Rajni, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR, Ram Charan

'Feel bad for...': NCB's Sameer Wankhede on 'father to father' chat with Shah Rukh Khan during Aryan Khan drugs case

US President Joe Biden undergoes annual physical amid reelection campaign, 'continues to be...'

UK: Prince Harry loses court battle over loss of security protection, plans to challenge decision

Bowlers with over 400 ODI wickets

Celebs reach Jamnagar for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share lively photos from haldi ceremony

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Isha Ambani’s Rs 828000 crore brand gears up to take on Coca-Cola and Pepsi, signs massive deal to bring…

Isha Ambani may go global with the Campa brand to take on Pepsi and Coca-Cola. Now, following that path, Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail has partnered with Sri Lankan beverage powerhouse Elephant House to bring its beverages to India.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 06:47 AM IST

Isha Ambani with Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a net worth of over Rs 943446 crore. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries, the most valuable company in India with a market cap of more than Rs 1969000 crore. Mukesh Ambani is involved in a range of business through subsidiaries of Reliance Industries that are handled by his kids and close associates. One of the best performing subsidiaries of Reliance Industries in the past couple of years has been Reliance Retail which is spearheaded by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani. In 2022, Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail acquired Campa brand from Pure Drinks group in a Rs 220000000 deal. For those who do not know, Reliance Retail currently has a valuation of more than Rs 828000 crore. Experts suggested that Isha Ambani may go global with the Campa brand to take on Pepsi and Coca-Cola. Now, following that path, Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail has partnered with Sri Lankan beverage powerhouse Elephant House to bring its beverages to India.

According to a report by Economic Times, Isha Ambani may look to end the dominance of Coke and Pepsi in the Indian beverage market with the strategic partnership. Reliance Retail will now be responsible to manufacture, market, distribute, and retail beverages under the Elephant House brand in India.

"This association will not only help RCP bolster its growing beverage portfolio that boasts iconic brands such as Campa, Sosyo and Raskik but will also bring exceptional new products and value propositions to Indian consumers," Reliance said in a statement. For those who are unaware, Elephant House is known for its Cream Soda, EGB (Ginger Beer), Orange Barley, and Lemonade. The brand Elephant House is owned by Ceylon Cold Stores PLC, and it is Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate.

