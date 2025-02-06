Ananya did not announce the name of her venture and the brands it would launch or the investment plans.

Ananya Birla, the multifaceted artist and businesswoman on Wednesday (February 5), announced her latest venture into the beauty and personal care (BPC) industry. Ananya Birla, daughter of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, is a director on the board of ABMCPL, the Aditya Birla Group's top strategic body.

The brand names of her cosmetics, fragrances, and other product lines are being kept secret. She will now compete with Tatas, HUL, L'Oreal, and Reliance Industries (whose beauty and leisure divisions are run by Isha Ambani, the daughter of chairman Mukesh Ambani.)

According to a report by ET Brand Equity, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will be the face of Ananya Birla's brand.

Speaking about the launch, Ananya Birla said her company wants to meet India's increasing demand for more home-grown beauty brands.

“With greater exposure to global products and knowledge, Indian consumers now demand more from home-grown brands. This venture aims to meet those expectations with authenticity and innovation and bring world-class products to the Indian market. They will also be built for the new age,” she said.

She stated that a worldwide presence for the new business was also being considered. The products will have unique packaging, international quality, and a dedication to promoting individuality.