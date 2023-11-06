Headlines

‘Shame on you…': Netizens react after Angelo Mathews is ‘timed out’ on Shakib’s appeal

ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA in bank fraud linked money laundering case

Centre launches 'Bharat Atta' at subsidised rates ahead of Diwali

KH 234 is titled Thug Life: Kamal Haasan unleashes fierce action avatar in first collab with Mani Ratnam since Nayakan

Isha Ambani's Jio World Plaza launches luxurious fashion brand's first store in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Shame on you…': Netizens react after Angelo Mathews is ‘timed out’ on Shakib’s appeal

NCR Pollution: Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi as pollution engulfs the city!

KH 234 is titled Thug Life: Kamal Haasan unleashes fierce action avatar in first collab with Mani Ratnam since Nayakan

7 Ayurvedic herbs to reduce belly fat

7 health benefits of cutting out sugar

Best natural remedies for skin during winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

NCR Pollution: Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi as pollution engulfs the city!

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita-Vicky calls Aishwarya 'chudail', gets into an ugly fight with Neil in the house

Israel Hamas war: Israeli ground troops complete encirclement of Gaza city, set to enter in 48 hours

KH 234 is titled Thug Life: Kamal Haasan unleashes fierce action avatar in first collab with Mani Ratnam since Nayakan

12th Fail box office collection: Vikrant Massey's film maintains strong grip in second week, mints over Rs 21 crore

Pankaj Tripathi says there is lot of 'average work' in films these days: 'Something slightly above average seems great'

HomeBusiness

Business

Isha Ambani's Jio World Plaza launches luxurious fashion brand's first store in India

Reliance Brands Limited, led by Isha Ambani, has agreed with luxury brand Balenciaga, which is currently owned by Kering, to introduce its couture line to the Indian market. The Jio World Plaza is where Balenciaga first opened its doors in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Balenciaga has opened its first international store in Jio World Plaza, Isha Ambani's project. Reliance Brands Limited, led by Isha Ambani, has agreed with luxury brand Balenciaga, which is currently owned by Kering, to introduce its couture line to the Indian market. The Jio World Plaza is where Balenciaga first opened its doors in India.

Balenciaga's exclusive partner in India will be RBL.  In Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, Reliance Industries, under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, opened the Jio World Plaza. More than twenty upscale brands, such as Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Rolex, are housed there. Isha Ambani's Jio World Plaza project combines the Jio World Garden, the Jio World Convention Center, and the NMACC.

The Jio World Plaza opened with a lavish celebration and fashion show hosted by the Ambani family.  The newest selection of expensive shoes, bags, accessories, eyewear, and jewelry from the luxury brand Balenciaga can be found in Jio World Plaza's elevated ground floor location.

The store itself adheres to the experiential "Raw Architecture" concept. The walls and cabinets feature panels of stained concrete, similar to sidewalk tiles, and flooring of brushed concrete.

Tables and hanging racks are made of faux leather to resemble warehouse devices, while ceilings are designed as industrial bulbs. Cristóbal Balenciaga, a Spanish-born fashion designer, established Balenciaga in 1917, and it was officially opened in Paris in 1937.

After being hired in 2015 as the creative director of Balenciaga, Demna is currently responsible for upholding the brand's vision through collections, accessories for ready-to-wear, and other products. Launching and developing global brands in the luxury fashion and lifestyle sectors is RBL's mandate. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Virat Kohli's heartwarming gesture for Eden groundstaff touches everyone's hearts

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Meet the richest candidate in fray with assets worth Rs...

'Mahi and me are....': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with MS Dhoni

Delhi-NCR air pollution: Check AQI levels in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Rejected on reality show to breaking records, creating history: A look at BTS' Jungkook's inspirational journey

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE