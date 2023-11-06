Isha Ambani's Jio World Plaza launches luxurious fashion brand's first store in India

Reliance Brands Limited, led by Isha Ambani, has agreed with luxury brand Balenciaga, which is currently owned by Kering, to introduce its couture line to the Indian market. The Jio World Plaza is where Balenciaga first opened its doors in India.

Balenciaga has opened its first international store in Jio World Plaza, Isha Ambani's project. Reliance Brands Limited, led by Isha Ambani, has agreed with luxury brand Balenciaga, which is currently owned by Kering, to introduce its couture line to the Indian market. The Jio World Plaza is where Balenciaga first opened its doors in India.

Balenciaga's exclusive partner in India will be RBL. In Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, Reliance Industries, under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani, opened the Jio World Plaza. More than twenty upscale brands, such as Dior, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Rolex, are housed there. Isha Ambani's Jio World Plaza project combines the Jio World Garden, the Jio World Convention Center, and the NMACC.

The Jio World Plaza opened with a lavish celebration and fashion show hosted by the Ambani family. The newest selection of expensive shoes, bags, accessories, eyewear, and jewelry from the luxury brand Balenciaga can be found in Jio World Plaza's elevated ground floor location.

The store itself adheres to the experiential "Raw Architecture" concept. The walls and cabinets feature panels of stained concrete, similar to sidewalk tiles, and flooring of brushed concrete.

Tables and hanging racks are made of faux leather to resemble warehouse devices, while ceilings are designed as industrial bulbs. Cristóbal Balenciaga, a Spanish-born fashion designer, established Balenciaga in 1917, and it was officially opened in Paris in 1937.

After being hired in 2015 as the creative director of Balenciaga, Demna is currently responsible for upholding the brand's vision through collections, accessories for ready-to-wear, and other products. Launching and developing global brands in the luxury fashion and lifestyle sectors is RBL's mandate.