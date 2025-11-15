FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal gives special shoutout to mother-in-law Nita Ambani in viral video: 'She stayed up last night...'

The moment attracted a loud cheer from the room, not only cementing the respect that Anand Piramal has for Nita Ambani, but also acknowledging the healthy relationship shared by two of India's most well-known business families, the Ambanis and the Piramals.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 05:42 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal gives special shoutout to mother-in-law Nita Ambani in viral video: 'She stayed up last night...'
Earlier this week, the listing ceremony of Piramal Finance on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai drew prominent faces from India's business community, including Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta. They were joined by Anand Piramal, Executive Director of the Piramal Group, along with his wife Isha Ambani and their children Aadiya and Krishna, to mark the company's milestone moment. 

The moment captured everyone's attention online; however, there is one particular moment that is going viral on social media where Anand Piramal, while addressing the dignitaries, can be heard giving a special shoutout to his mother-in-law, Nita Ambani. 

Speaking about how Nita Ambani is "very special" to him, Anand Piramal said, "I wanted to thank my mother-in-law for coming today. She is very special to me. She stayed up last night because she was nervous she would be late for this meeting. Naturally, there are other, more important people she had to attend to, but she probably lost sleep over this. Thank you all for the love and affection — she is very special to me." 

The moment attracted a loud cheer from the room, not only cementing the respect that Anand Piramal has for Nita Ambani, but also acknowledging the healthy relationship shared by two of India's most well-known business families, the Ambanis and the Piramals.

