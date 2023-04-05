Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail rolls out new beauty cosmetics app Tira: All you need to know

Isha Ambani's new venture Tira beauty app (File photo)

After Nykaa became a huge success in India, a new beauty shopping app is set to give it tough competition after Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani announced the launch of her new beauty retail shopping app called Tira.

Isha Ambani-headed Reliance Retail announced that the company is all set to launch Tira, which will be a new beauty cosmetics shopping app store, as well as a retail store in Mumbai. Tira is set to be an online shopping application, which will sell inclusive and accessible beauty products.

It is expected that Reliance Retail’s latest product Tira is set to give tough competition to other online shopping applications such as Nykaa, Tata Cliq, and Myntra, which primarily cater to cosmetics and women’s fashion in the online space.

Apart from the Tira app and website, Isha Ambani also launched Tira flagship store in Mumbai. The Tira store has been inaugurated by Isha Ambani at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Reliance Retail Managing Director Isha Ambani said, “With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty space and democratise beauty for consumers across segments. Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet aspirational beauty, one that is inclusive and one that harbors the mission of becoming the most loved beauty retailer in India.”

Tira has home-grown as well as global beauty brands selling their cosmetics on the online app, making it a one-stop shop for all beauty needs. The Tira app is now available for download on Google Play Store and will be able to deliver cosmetics right to your doorstep.

The Tira app also has beauty tech tools for virtual product testing, which can create customized looks and also analyze your skin type. It also has a Tira RED section for those who want to shop for luxury beauty products online.

