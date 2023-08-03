Headlines

OMG 2 trailer: Akshay Kumar's 'shivdoot' aids Lord Shiva devotee Pankaj Tripathi in his crusade against education system

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Remo D’Souza shares BTS pics with 'energy ki dukaan' Ranveer Singh from Hearthrob shoot

Karan Johar has this to say on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's success: ‘I feel for first time I am…’

Meta unveils AudioCraft generative AI tool for music creation

Business

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore, leaves Mukesh Ambani’s other key firms behind

Mukesh Ambani named Isha Ambani as new leader of Reliance Retail in August 2022. At that time, the frim was able to achieve Rs 2 lakh crore turnover.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail is now valued at a whopping Rs 9,26,055 crore ($112 billion) by brokerage firm Bernstein. The report from Bernstein suggests that the value of Reliance Retail is almost double of RIL’s oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business which is valued at Rs 47,12,95 crore ($57 billion). The Ambanis have been aggressive with Reliance Retail when it comes to new partnerships and expansion. Over the past few months, the retail arm of Reliance industries has invested heavily on offline stores, JioMart and new commerce platforms. The anticipated initial public offering (IPO) and margin expansion from scale are believed to be the key reason behind the steep valuation.

Brokerage firm Bernstein believes that Reliance's EBITDA rise will be mostly driven by rise in digital retail and new energy. It also estimates that Reliance Retail's expenditure will reach Rs 18,900 crore by FY27, which will account for about 19% of Reliance Industries' total capital expenditure.

Apart from Reliance Retail, it also valued JioMart Platforms, the company's e-commerce segment, at $77 billion, and the budding renewable energy business at $17 billion.

Mukesh Ambani named Isha Ambani as new leader of Reliance Retail in August 2022. At that time, the frim was able to achieve Rs 2 lakh crore turnover. Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry and many other global brands are available in India as a Reliance Retail partner brand.

