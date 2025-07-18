Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail's profit rises 28% to Rs...; revenue stands at Rs...
BUSINESS
Reliance Retail’s store count increased from 18,918 in Q1FY25 to 19,952 in Q1FY26, growing 3.6 per cent YoY.
Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani, has announced its Q1 FY26 results, with its retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures, reporting a 28.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its net profit at Rs 3,271 crore. Reliance Retail, which is led by Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, reported an increase in revenue from operations of 11% YoY and stood at Rs 73,720 crore in the same period. The Isha Ambani-led firm posted an EBITDA of Rs 6381 crore in the quarter, registering a 12.7 per cent YoY growth.
Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail, said, "Reliance Retail delivered resilient performance during this quarter, driven by our relentless focus on operational excellence, geographical expansion and sharper product portfolio." She added that the continued investments in cutting-edge technologies and differentiated product offerings have enabled the company to serve its customers better and scale with agility.
Moreover, Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani said, "Retail’s business performance registered customer base expanded to 358 million, along with significant improvement across operating metrics. We are focusing on strengthening the portfolio of own FMCG brands, which resonate with the tastes of Indian consumers."
Operational growth
Reliance Retail’s store count increased from 18,918 in Q1FY25 to 19,952 in Q1FY26, growing 3.6 per cent YoY. The segment’s customer base also grew by 13.3 per cent YoY, as the customer base increased to 358 million in Q1FY26 against 316 million in Q1FY25. JioMart, the company’s online grocery delivery company, registered a 175 per cent YoY and 68 per cent QoQ growth in daily orders. By the end of the first quarter of FY26, JioMart was operational in about 1000 cities with over 2200 stores.
READ | Mukesh Ambani's company's profit rises to Rs 325 crore days after acquiring entire stake of India's largest govt bank in...
Reliance Retail buys Kelvinator
The company has recently acquired refrigerator, washing machine manufacturer Kelvinator to broaden its range of offerings in the fast-growing durables market. With this, the Reliance firm aims to combine its massive retail network with Kelvinator’s legacy of innovation and trusted performance.