Meet lesser-known relative of Isha Ambani, who owns popular luggage brand worth Rs 6368 crore

Although Dilip initiated his career within the family business in the 1970s, he founded VIP Industries, propelling the brand to nationwide prominence in the bags and luggage sector.

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, married Anand Piramal, the scion of the billionaire Piramal family in 2019. While Anand's father, Ajay Piramal, heads the Piramal Group, not much is known about the billionaire's elder brother, Dilip Piramal.

Dilip Piramal, Anand Piramal's uncle diverged from the family's textile business to establish his own venture – VIP Industries. As the chairman of VIP Industries, Dilip oversees the production of VIP bags and luggage, solidifying its position as India's premier luggage and handbag manufacturer. Under his leadership, VIP Industries has achieved a noteworthy revenue of nearly Rs 6,368 crore.

Dilip Piramal introduced several successful brands under his company's umbrella, including Carlton, Caprese, Aristocrat, Skybags, and Alfa – all of which enjoy considerable popularity in India.

A notable innovation credited to Dilip Piramal is the introduction of four-wheel luggage bag technology in India, first implemented in his Skybags brand. What began as a modest mill in Nasik has evolved into VIP Industries, now boasting a substantial valuation of Rs 6368 crore.

Dilip's eldest daughter, Radhika, has played a pivotal role in advancing VIP Industries and presently serves as the Managing Director of the multi-crore firm. Together, the father-daughter duo envisions elevating the company to the billion-dollar revenue milestone.

While the Piramal family collectively commands a net worth of approximately USD 5.8 billion, Dilip Piramal's personal wealth is estimated at around Rs 4,000 crore, as per Forbes.