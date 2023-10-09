Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to get these perks as Reliance board members; salary for each meeting is…

Mukesh Ambani’s children Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani have recently been appointed to the board of directors in Reliance Industries, and will be receiving multiple perks.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted the Reliance AGM earlier this year where they made a crucial announcement, passing on the baton for Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to their three children – Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani announced that while his wife Nita Ambani has stepped down from the Reliance board, his three children Isha, Akash, and Anant have now been appointed to the board of directors, paving the way for the new generation of Ambanis.

While Isha, Akash, and Anant have different roles inside the Reliance conglomerate, all three of them have now become a part of the parent company RIL. Along with being on the board of Reliance Industries, the three young Ambanis will also get several perks.

It has been reported that Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani will be receiving no salary as board members of Reliance Industries, as opposed to their cousins Hital and Nikhil Meswani. While they will receive no salary, they will get a sitting fee for every meeting as well as several perks.

Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani’s Reliance board package will replicate that of their mother Nita Ambani. Mukesh Ambani’s wife was paid around Rs 6 lakh as a sitting fee for every meeting she attended, with no salary package as a board member.

Apart from this, Nita Ambani also bagged a commission worth over Rs 2 crore per annum, which is likely to remain the same for her three children. As part of the Reliance board, they will also be a part of the executive decision-making for the entire conglomerate.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani’s nephews Hital and Nikhil Meswali are also crucial Reliance employees and are one of the highest paid members of the company. According to media reports, Hital's annual salary in the year 2021-22 was Rs 24 crore. At the same time, the salary package of his brother Nikhil Meswani is also the same.

READ | Meet the man behind 10 famous Indian brands, owner of Rs 10,000 crore company