Is your Aadhaar being misused? Here are steps to check your Aadhaar Authentication History online

File Photo

Aadhaar Card is one of the most important documents for an Indian citizen The Aadhaar is used as an identity card in almost all places in India and it also helps the citizens avail several government benefits. As an identity card, the Aadhar card contains your personal information such as your name, residential address, and biometric credentials like fingerprints, iris scans, and facial images.

Because the Aadhaar has so much of your personal information, it is important to keep it safe at all times. Considering this, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuing body of Aadhaar, has also provided a facility to check if someone has been misusing your card, called the ‘Aadhaar Authentication History.’

Here are the steps to check your Aadhaar Authentication History Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI: www.uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Go to 'My Aadhaar' and then click on 'Aadhaar Authentication History' under Aadhaar services

Step 3: Log in using your Aadhaar number, and security code and click on send OTP

Step 4: Fill in the OTP for successful verification and click on 'Proceed'

Step 5: All details of your Aadhaar card and past authentication requests will appear on the screen.

If at all you suspect any misuse of your Aadhaar or find certain anomalies in your Aadhaar usage, you should get in touch with UIDAI at the earliest. You can get in touch with UIDAI on its toll-free number – 1947. You can also send an email to help@uidai.gov.in to get in touch with UIDAI.