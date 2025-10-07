Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO, here’s what we know

Tim Cook took over the reins of Apple on August 24, 2021, after Steve Jobs stepped down from the role.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

According to various reports, Apple is preparing for a leadership change, with current CEO Tim Cook rumoured to be retiring. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has reported that the tech giant has already started the transition process, signalling that Cook may step down in the near future.

Tim Cook assumed leadership of Apple on 24 August 2011, following Steve Jobs’ resignation. Having led the company for more than 14 years, his potential departure would mark one of the most significant leadership shifts in the technology sector in recent memory.

Gurman also revealed that John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, has been appointed as Cook’s likely successor. Ternus, who joined Apple in 2001, has been instrumental in designing many of the company’s flagship products, including the iPad, iPhone, and Mac computers. In 2021, he was promoted to vice president, cementing his status as a central figure in Apple’s leadership.

The decision to select Ternus comes as other potential candidates have stepped aside. Former Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, previously considered a strong contender to replace Cook, left the company in July 2025. Meanwhile, former Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri and former Marketing Chief Phil Schiller remain with Apple in less prominent roles, although the company reportedly believes they cannot provide the long-term stability required for the CEO position.

Other senior executives were also thought to be under consideration. John Giannandrea, Apple’s senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy, is reportedly set to take on a larger role within the AI division, while Johny Srouji, senior vice president of hardware technology and the architect behind Apple’s A-series and M-series processors, is said to be “evaluating his future” with the company.

Sources indicate that Ternus, who is 50 years old, was chosen partly due to his deep experience within Apple and his close alignment with its culture and strategy. Notably, Ternus was the same age as Tim Cook when he assumed the CEO role in 2011, highlighting a continuity in leadership style and generational perspective.

Apple has not yet officially commented on the leadership transition or Ternus’ appointment.

