Is Tanmay Bhat really India’s richest YouTuber? Comedian reacts to Rs 665 crore net worth claim

As per the Tech Informer’s data, Tanmay Bhat, famous for his comedy shows, podcasts, and collaborations, tops the list with an estimated net worth of Rs 665 crore.

Comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat is once again making headlines, but this time it’s not for his videos. A recent report has claimed that he is India’s richest YouTuber, with an estimated net worth of Rs 665 crore. Tanmay was taken by surprise and quickly took to social media to react to the buzz.

According to a report by Tech Informer, based on estimates from MyJar Blog, Tanmay Bhat topped the list of India’s wealthiest YouTubers. He was followed by popular creators Samay Raina and Technical Guruji, who were reportedly valued at Rs 356 crore.

The report sparked a flurry of social media conversations about Tanmay’s alleged wealth. When RVCJ Media posted the news on X (formerly Twitter), Tanmay joined the thread to poke fun at the claim.

He wrote, “Bhai, itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi bech raha hota.” (If I had that much money, I wouldn’t still be selling YouTube memberships.)

His witty response quickly went viral, with fans and followers joining in the joke. One user commented humorously, “Tanmay bhai, throw 10–20 crore over here into my mouth, otherwise the raid will hit.”

This isn’t the first time Tanmay has had to clarify reports about his supposed fortune. Last year, a Dezerv report also claimed that he had a net worth of Rs 665 crore. Tanmay had to come forward to set the record straight about his net work. Replying to the post, Tanmay said “I can assure you this number is wildly off — at least for me.”

Tanmay Bhat is one of India’s most recognised comedians and digital creators. He co-founded the Mumbai-based comedy collective All India Bakchod (AIB) in 2012 along with Gursimranjeet Singh Khamba. The group gained nationwide fame for its sketches and stand-up videos, with Tanmay serving as its CEO until AIB was dissolved in 2019.

In 2018, he appeared as a judge on the first season of Comicstaan, a popular stand-up comedy reality show streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

After AIB’s closure, Tanmay launched his own YouTube channel in 2019, where he now creates a mix of comedy sketches, vlogs, reaction videos, and commentary on pop culture. He is also known for streaming games such as Among Us and PUBG Mobile. Recently, he has also drawn attention for his remarkable weight loss and fitness transformation.

Despite the rumours about his massive wealth, Tanmay’s humorous and down-to-earth responses continue to endear him to fans showing that while numbers may be exaggerated, his wit certainly isn’t.