Is Satya Nadella highest-paid CEO in US? Microsoft chief’s salary jumps to...; Here’s how it breaks down

BUSINESS
According to the board’s compensation committee, Nadella and his team have 'positioned Microsoft as a clear AI leader during this generational technology shift,' Bloomberg reported.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s pay rose to USD 96.5 million for the 2025 financial year, his highest earnings since becoming chief executive more than ten years ago. The company’s board said the increase reflects Microsoft’s strong performance and leadership in artificial intelligence (AI).
Nadella earns a base salary of USD 2.5 million, with more than 90% of his total pay coming from Microsoft shares. Other senior executives also saw pay rises. Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood earned USD 29.5 million, while Judson Althoff, now head of Microsoft’s commercial division, received USD 28.2 million.
Last year, Nadella’s total pay rose by 63% to USD 79.1 million. He has been Microsoft’s CEO since 2014, becoming only the third person to lead the company. Most of his 2025 package comes from stock awards worth about USD 71 million, along with USD 5.2 million in bonuses and other compensation of USD 169,791.
Despite the huge sum, Nadella is not the highest-paid CEO in the US. That title goes to Jim Anderson, CEO of Coherent, who earned USD 101.5 million in 2024, according to research by Equilar. Like Nadella, most of Anderson’s pay came from long-term stock awards.