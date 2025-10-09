Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Does Malaika Arora approve of Arbaaz Khan's new baby? Her first reaction to Arhaan Khan's 'big brother bootcamp' post reveals it all; check

Is Rolls Royce eyeing to build India as 'home market' amid UK PM Keir Starmer visit? CEO Tufan Erginbilgic says, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat...'

'They want me to...': Donald Trump likely to visit Israel following Gaza truce breakthrough

School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Are schools closed today in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram? Check full list of holidays here

Who was Suman Mokhtarian? Former UFC fighter, MMA coach shot dead in Sydney

Gauahar Khan's father-in-law Ismail Darbar reveals why he doesn't watch her work: 'Whenever a sensuous type of scene....'

Donald Trump announces Israel and Hamas agree on first phase of Gaza ceasefire

Mamata Banerjee warns PM Modi against trusting Amit Shah, says he acts like ‘acting PM’, can be your...

AI makes groundbreaking discovery on Lunar surface! Finds 2 caves which could help in..., know how it happened

Sameer Wankhede breaks silence after Delhi HC summons Red Chillies, Netflix in defamation case: 'I am fighting for...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Are schools closed today in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram? Check full list of holidays here

School Holiday October 9 Thursday: Schools to remain closed in THESE states

Who was Suman Mokhtarian? Former UFC fighter, MMA coach shot dead in Sydney

Who was Suman Mokhtarian? Former UFC fighter, MMA coach shot dead in Sydney...

Gauahar Khan's father-in-law Ismail Darbar reveals why he doesn't watch her work: 'Whenever a sensuous type of scene....'

Gauahar Khan's father-in-law Ismail Darbar reveals why he doesn't watch her work

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Is Rolls Royce eyeing to build India as 'home market' amid UK PM Keir Starmer visit? CEO Tufan Erginbilgic says, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat...'

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic is in India as part of the industry delegation with the UK Prime Minister. A day ahead of the delegation-level meeting, Erginbilgic said that the company has an ambition to develop India into a home market for Rolls-Royce. Here's what he said.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 07:35 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Is Rolls Royce eyeing to build India as 'home market' amid UK PM Keir Starmer visit? CEO Tufan Erginbilgic says, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rolls-Royce is proud to be participating in industry dialogues as part of the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's first official visit since the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the United Kingdom-based luxury carmaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

Through this participation, the company aims to be part of further consolidating the India-UK economic partnership, in line with the India-UK Vision 2035.

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic is in India as part of the industry delegation with the UK Prime Minister.

A day ahead of the delegation-level meeting, Erginbilgic highlighted that the company has an ambition to develop India into a home market for Rolls-Royce.

"We have deep ambitions to develop India as a home for Rolls-Royce, building on our strong and successful partnership. Our competitively advantaged technologies across air, land and sea applications position us to successfully build in-country capabilities and foster strategic partnerships that will accelerate India’s progress towards a Viksit Bharat," he said.

"We are determined to be India’s partner on its Atmanirbhar journey, driving further growth and promoting self-reliance, innovation and a global presence in critical industries," he added.

Meanwhile, the UK Prime Minister has expressed his enthusiasm for meeting the CEO of Rolls-Royce during his visit to India.

"Rolls-Royce is a symbol of British excellence, and I was delighted to meet ceo Tufan Erginbilgic during my visit to India. Their commitment to growing in India supports our Plan for Change – driving economic growth at home, creating jobs, and strengthening UK-India ties," he said.

Together with world-class businesses like Rolls-Royce, we’re building a more prosperous future for both nations, Starmer added.

According to the company, its unique portfolio of capabilities across civil aviation, defence, and energy will enable it to grow its presence and partnerships in India and continue to power, protect and connect India for decades to come.

"Its expertise aligns with India’s ambitions for self-reliance in defence, for energy independence, and for growth in connectivity, including through the creation of world-class AI infrastructure," the carmaker said.

The UK Prime Minister arrived in India on Wednesday, accompanied by a big trade delegation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will meet his British counterpart on Thursday, took to X to welcome Sir Keir to India.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anil Kapoor REVEALS Ranbir Kapoor was 'embarssed' while shooting Animal due to THIS reason, he advised 'kal sab bhool jayenge..'
Anil REVEALS Ranbir was 'embarssed' while shooting Animal due to THIS reason
Anshula Kapoor gets helping hand from Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, bride-to-be pens heartfelt note for step-sisters: 'Didn’t know how much I needed..'
Anshula gets helping hand from Janhvi, Khushi, bride-to-be pens heartfelt note
Dhanashree Verma reveals what she regrets about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal, gets emotional on show, says, ‘'I never said...’
Dhanashree Verma reveals what she regrets about ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal, get
Sikh Entrepreneur Carves a Rare Space in India’s $300 Billion Real Estate Market
Sikh Entrepreneur Carves a Rare Space in India’s $300 Billion Real Estate Market
Which city holds the key to Northeast India: The 'Chicken’s Neck' explained
Which city holds the key to Northeast India: The 'Chicken’s Neck' explained
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE