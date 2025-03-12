US President Donald Trump has argued that the tariffs would be paid for by foreign countries and it will come to government exchequer, besides making the imports costlier, giving an opportunity to the domestic industries to produce more. It will push the US economy.

Is a recession looming large on the US economy?

Will it happen due to US President Donald Trump's policies of imposing fresh tariffs and reciprocal tariffs?

The US stock market crashed after Trump refused to rule out recession.

The stocks worth $1.7 trillion have been offloaded since February 19, when the S&P 500 registered its historic height almost a month after Donald Trump took oath as 47th US President.

JP Morgan: 40% possibility of recession

The speculation of impending recession was set rolling by J.P. Morgan's Chief Economist Bruce Kasman, who said in the most unambiguous term that there is a 40% possibility of recession and risk of lasting damage to the standing as an investment destination if the administration continues with undermining the governance.

Going one step further, he said that the recession risk would rise, to 50% or above, if reciprocal tariffs are implemented on April 2, as promised.

Talking to journalists in Singapore, he said, "If we would continue down this road of what would be more disruptive, business-unfriendly policies, I think the risks on that recession front would go up. Kasman said.

Will US GDP growth rate fall to 1.5%?

JP Morgan has forecasted the US GDP growth rate to be 2% this year, compared to last year's 2.3%.

While Goldman Sachs last week downgraded its U.S. GDP growth forecasts to 1.7%, Morgan Stanley has predicted a growth of 1.5%.

Reuters: 95% of economists see recession coming

On the other hand, Reuters found in its survey carried out last week across Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., that 95% of the economists believe the risk of recession had increased due to Donald Trump's tariff policy.

The reasons for the looming recession due to the tariff war are clear. The US economy after World War 2 was structured in such a way that it became a consumption-driven economy. It is structured in such a way that it consumes more than it produces.

Why will US trade deficit continue?

The US economy can never produce more than it consumes due to its high labour cost.

The imported goods are much cheaper in sectors like garments, lower-end consumer products, etc.

Besides, other countries have the benefits of cheap natural resources, infrastructure, and government support like subsidies.

As a result, the US has and will always have trade deficit.

US Consumers to pay for increased tariff?

Donald Trump has argued that the tariffs would be paid for by foreign countries and it will come to government exchequer, besides making the imports costlier, giving an opportunity to the domestic industries to sell more and thus produce more. It will create more jobs and kickstart the economy.

However, an analysis shows that the facts are just contrary to it.

The increased tariffs are paid by the US companies importing the goods as the exporters simply pass on the increased cost.

Ultimately, the US consumers pay the increased cost and in this way, the hiked tariffs. It will push inflation up.

The increased input cost may force the US manufacturers to slash production so that they can maintain the bottom line.

Decreased production, coupled with an increased inflation rate may prove to be a double whammy for the US economy.

What did happen during Donald Trump's first term?

It has been proved earlier too. Donald Trump increased tariffs on imports when he became the US president for the first time in 2017.

Initially, the production was increased. But soon, the metal factories situated in the rust belt states of Ohio, Indiana, Northern Illinois, southeastern Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Upstate New York were forced to close down their plants.

Analysts apprehend, that history will repeat itself. The increased tariffs will harm the US economy more than other countries.

Trump's policies may prove to be a political gimmick ultimately.