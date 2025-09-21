Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BUSINESS

Is Ratan Tata's Taj hotel planning to exit from New York's 'The Pierre' in a staggering deal of Rs 170000000000? IHCL says...

Taj Group was planning to sell one of its hotel, New York's famous "The Pierre Hotel." As per reports, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and Saudi businessman Issam Khashoggi were in the running to acquire Taj group's 'The Pierre Hotel', and the negotiations were in a final stage.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Is Ratan Tata's Taj hotel planning to exit from New York's 'The Pierre' in a staggering deal of Rs 170000000000? IHCL says...
Ratan Tata's Tata Group affiliated Taj Group have an enormous hotel chains all around the world from South Africa, UK to Maldives. As per reports, Taj Group was planning to sell one of its hotel, New York's famous "The Pierre Hotel." However, Tata Group has denied these reports. 

As per reports, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and Saudi businessman Issam Khashoggi were in the running to acquire Taj group's 'The Pierre Hotel', and the negotiations were in a final stage. The deal was expected to be fiinalized in a staggering Rs 176,196,000,000 ($2 billion). The hotel was to be jointly purchased by Sultan and Khashoggi, with the management transferred to the Sultan's luxury hotel chain, Dorchester Collection, with Khashoggi providing the funding for this deal.

Following the deal, Taj Group will have only left with one hotel in the United States, the Taj Campton Place in San Francisco. 

About 'The Pierre Hotel'

The Taj Group's 'The Pierre Hotel' has 189 rooms, a restaurant, and luxury apartments. Several high-profile people including, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Princess Firyal of Jordan, fashion designer Tory Burch, and former Disney CEO Michael Eisner have stayed here. Howard Lutnick also owns a penthouse in The Pierre Hotel. After its purchase in 2005, the hotel underwent a $100 million renovation in 2009. 

Taj Hotel selling 'The Pierre'?

The Taj Group is part of the Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). IHCL has invested ₹2,324 crore (approximately $2.24 billion) in its US-based company, United Overseas Holdings (UOH).  UOH which owns 'The Pierre', incurred a loss of ₹82 crore (approximately $82 crore) in the last fiscal year. 

Chairman of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL),  N. Chandrasekaran, also stated that the company plans to limit expansion only on selected locations rather than aggressive expansion plans abroad. IHCL's international hotels recorded revenues of approximately Rs 1,512 crore (approximately $1.51 billion) in FY25. It only gained operational profit of Rs 202 crore ($2.02 billion).

IHCL issues clarification

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) dismissed the reports of selling the stake of The Pierre, New York, clarifying that that it does not own the landmark property but holds leasehold rights, under which operations are continuing as usual.

